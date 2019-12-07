Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anderson, Bairstow, Wood return in Test squad for South Africa series

James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow and Mark Wood returned to England's Test squad for South Africa series.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 18:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 18:44 IST
Anderson, Bairstow, Wood return in Test squad for South Africa series
James Anderson. Image Credit: ANI

James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow and Mark Wood returned to England's Test squad for South Africa series. The four-match Test series against Proteas forms part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) and will be the first time in the competition that England have played away from home.

Anderson, who sustained a right calf tear during the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston in August will make a comeback in the team. Wood, who along with Anderson is currently involved in a dedicated fast-bowling camp based in Cape Town, is recovering from a left knee injury and side strain sustained during the ICC World Cup Final in July. He last played Test cricket in February, where he was named player of the match in England's last victory away from home against the West Indies in St. Lucia taking six wickets in the match.

While batsman Bairstow, currently working on his batting at the camp in Cape Town, returns to the squad having missed out on selection in the recent two-Test series in New Zealand. Seamer Saqib Mahmood misses out on selection having been part of the Test tour of New Zealand.

England 17-member squad: Joe Root, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Matt Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. "With James Anderson and Mark Wood returning to the squad, Saqib Mahmood is the unfortunate player to miss out. It is not predicted that Mark (Wood) will be available for selection for the earliest matches. However, he will travel with the team and continue his rehab work with the medical staff on tour," said National Selector Ed Smith in a statement.

"There is no exact date given for his return, but the medical team is working towards him becoming fully available for selection during the tour. Moeen Ali, who asked to take a break from Test cricket last summer, remains unavailable for Test selection," he added. England lost the two-match Test series against New Zealand by 1-0 after the second game ended as a draw.

Joe Root's team will be looking to close in on India and Australia, who are currently leading the standings. The top two teams at the end of the two-year cycle will compete in the WTC final in England in June 2021. The first game of the series will be played at Centurion from December 26-30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Satnam "disputes" charge of doping against him, requests hearing before ADDP

Indian basketball player Satnam Singh Bhamara, who was provisionally suspended by the NADA after he failed a dope test last month, on Saturday disputed the charge levelled against him and said that he was and remains a clean athlete. Bhamar...

Belgaum case: CM Thackeray appoints Shinde, Bhujbal as

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday appointed ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Eknath Shinde as co-ordinators to oversee his governments efforts to expedite the case related to the boundary dispute with Karnataka. The disp...

Man held for raping minor in Kerala's Kottayam

A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a minor girl in Kottayams Kanjirapally. The accused entered the girls house on the pretext of asking for a glass of water.We have arrested one Arun Suresh in connection with the case. Upon...

Man held for raping minor in Kerala's Kottayam

A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a minor girl in Kottayams Kanjirapally. The accused entered the girls house on the pretext of asking for a glass of water.We have arrested one Arun Suresh in connection with the case. Upon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019