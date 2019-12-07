Left Menu
Liverpool games at Club World Cup moved to new Qatari venue

  • PTI
  • Doha
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 20:53 IST
  • Created: 07-12-2019 20:53 IST
Doha, Dec 7 (AP) Liverpool's games at the Club World Cup in Qatar were switched to a new stadium Saturday in a late change of plan because the intended venue is not ready. The newly built, 40,000-capacity Education City Stadium has not been fully tested, so the semi-final involving Liverpool plus the final and third-place game will be played at Khalifa International Stadium, FIFA said in a statement.

“The necessary certification process took longer than expected and therefore the stadium was unable to host the required test events,” soccer's world body said. The official opening of Education City Stadium was postponed until early 2020.

The 45,000-seat Khalifa International Stadium hosted the track and field world championships two months ago. It was already set to stage the Dec. 17 semifinal with Flamengo playing Al Hilal or Esperance. Liverpool will play on Dec. 18 — Qatar's national day — against one of three possible opponents: North American champion Monterrey, Qatari club Al Sadd or Oceania champion Hienghene Sport of New Caledonia. The final is Dec. 21.

FIFA said all tickets for the original stadium will transfer to the new venue. (AP) APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

