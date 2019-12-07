Left Menu
Development News Edition

India tops medal count in athletics, AFI tweet about Pakistani athlete draws social media reaction

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 22:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 22:35 IST
India tops medal count in athletics, AFI tweet about Pakistani athlete draws social media reaction
Indian athletes did not win any gold on Saturday while bagging eight medals. Image Credit: Pixabay

India won the most number of medals in athletics in the South Asian Games but finished second behind Sri Lanka in gold count as the track and field competitions ended here on Saturday. India, which sent a second rung team 75 athletes, won 12 gold, 20 silver and 15 bronze for a total of 47 medals. Sri Lanka bagged 34 medals but won 14 gold, along with 12 silver and 8 bronze.

Indian athletes did not win any gold on Saturday while bagging eight medals. That had an impact on the gold medal count as Sri Lanka won five yellow metals on Saturday. Meanwhile, an innocuous tweet by Athletics Federation of India about a Pakistani javelin thrower winning gold in the South Asian Games and qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics has got big social media response, including from Twitter users across the border.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won the men's javelin throw event with an effort of 86.48m while India's Shivpal Singh (84.43m) bagged the silver. Nedeem also qualified for the 2020 Olympics as he went past the qualifying mark of 85m. Congratulating Nadeem for the feat, the AFI also posted an old picture of star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra shaking hands with Nadeem during the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

Neeraj had won the gold in the Asian Game with a throw of 88.06m while Nadeem bagged the bronze with 80.75m. "Congrats #ArshadNadeem, javelin star of #Pakistan for winning gold at #SAGames2019 with a throw of 86.48m (PB & New Pakistani record). Qualified for #Tokyo2020 Olympics, first Pakistani athlete in decades to earn a direct qualification," the AFI said in the tweet.

The AFI's tweet posted around noon had more than 1000 likes by the evening but more than that there was a big response from the Pakistani Twitter users. "Sports has the power to kill all the animosity and hatred between our nations. Thank you @afiindia," one tweet said.

"This is how India & Pakistan should compete - fierce competition but mutual respect. Thank you @afiindia, you've won the internet today," another tweet said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana CM urges Sitharaman to release Rs 4,531 cr in GST dues

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday wrote to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging her to release Rs 4,531 crore in GST dues pending from the central government. In the letter, Rao explained the states financial p...

Lahore: 1 killed, 6 injured in blast

A person was killed and six others sustained injuries in an explosion that took place in Lahore on Saturday evening. The deceased was identified as Abu Bakar.According to rescue officials, the blast took place inside a bakery in the citys T...

Airtel, Vodafone Idea remove cap on free outgoing calls to other networks

Telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have removed the cap from free outgoing calls on other networks under new plans for pre-paid customers that came into effect from December 3. Both the companies had earlier capped outgoing c...

Rape victim's body reaches her village in Unnao

The body of the rape victim who succumbed to severe burn injuries in Delhi hospital arrived in her native village here on Saturday. Brother of the victim along with other relatives reached the village with the body after 9.00 pm.There was a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019