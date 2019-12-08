Left Menu
Giants to start Manning at QB on Monday night

  • Updated: 08-12-2019 00:37 IST
  • Created: 08-12-2019 00:32 IST
The Giants (2-10) will miss several starters against the Eagles (5-7), whom they will face twice in the final four weeks of the regular season. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Eli Manning will start at quarterback for the New York Giants on Monday night in place of rookie Daniel Jones, who has a high-ankle sprain, the team announced. Manning, 38, has not started since Week 2. He passed for 556 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions before the Giants replaced him with their rookie first-round pick.

The Giants (2-10) will miss several starters against the Eagles (5-7), whom they will face twice in the final four weeks of the regular season. Tight ends Evan Engram (foot) and Rhett Ellison (concussion) will be sidelined in addition to cornerback Corey Ballentine (concussion). Engram had limited participation in practice Friday and had hoped to return to play with Manning.

"Personally, that's what hurts the most," Engram told reporters. "I was excited about the opportunity to get back out there with Manning." In his 16-year career, all with the Giants, Manning has passed for 56,537 yards and 362 touchdowns. He ranks in the top 10 in NFL history in both categories.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

