Golf-Stenson wins World Challenge as Woods fades to fourth

  • Updated: 08-12-2019 01:38 IST
  • Created: 08-12-2019 01:23 IST
Stenson held his nerve down the stretch, carding six-under-par 66 at Albany Golf Club on the island of New Providence. Image Credit: Flickr

Henrik Stenson almost made albatross at the 15th hole en route to a one-shot victory over Jon Rahm at the Hero World Challenge on Saturday as tournament host Tiger Woods faded down the stretch in the Bahamas. Swede Stenson hit a mighty approach shot from 260 yards that trickled up to within six inches of the cup at the par-five, and the tap-in eagle gave him the sole lead from fast-finishing Rahm.

Stenson held his nerve down the stretch, carding six-under-par 66 at Albany Golf Club on the island of New Providence. He finished at 18-under 270 for his first victory in more than two years, though it will be unofficial for record purposes on the PGA Tour due to the small 18-man field.

Defending champion Rahm, who also eagled the 15th, albeit with a 30-foot putt, shot 66 for second place. Woods was tied for the lead with five holes left but hit three poor shots in a row en route to a bogey at the 14th hole and was never a threat thereafter.

With a 69, he finished four shots back in fourth place in a final competitive sortie before leading the American team as a playing captain at the Presidents Cup in Australia next week.

