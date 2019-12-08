Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lions fined $110K for mishandling Stafford injury status

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Detroit
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 06:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 06:09 IST
Lions fined $110K for mishandling Stafford injury status
Image Credit: Flickr

The Detroit Lions organization was fined $110,000 on Saturday for how it handled the injury designation of quarterback Matthew Stafford before a Nov. 10 game against the Chicago Bears. The breakdown of fines included $75,000 as an organization, $25,000 to coach Matt Patricia and $10,000 to general manager Bob Quinn.

Stafford, who will miss his fifth straight game when the Lions play at the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, has been out since sustaining a back injury on Nov. 3 against the Oakland Raiders. He practiced throughout the week before the Bears game and announced to reporters he was "good to go," while trying to keep alive a starting streak of 136 consecutive regular-season games. The streak, which dated to the start of the 2011 season, is the sixth longest in NFL history by a quarterback.

On the injury report, he was officially listed as questionable, which is the most favorable designation for injured players. The Lions failed to update Stafford's status to "out" for the Bears game, even after tests two days prior indicated his injury was more serious than first thought. Some of his Lions teammates told media outlets on the Saturday before the game that Stafford would not play, and doctors considered it "unsafe" for him to compete.

While ruled out internally, the Lions still listed Stafford as "questionable" on the injury report. "If you downgrade a player to out, then you can't make him active or dressed," Patricia said about the situation. "That was the only thing I thought that would be more messed up, right? Trying to get a guy to dress after we downgrade him to out. (So we said), 'OK, let's take the night, let's go to bed and let's wake up (Sunday) and see how we feel, and then make a decision.'

"That was really my biggest concern there, if we downgrade him to out, then I can't even have him dressed for the game, which I wanted to leave that option open." The NFL makes its policy clear, stating, "if, prior to the team's arrival at the stadium on game day, an event occurs that causes the club to decide that a player will not start or will not play, the club must update its Game Status Report."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

NFL notebook: Giants officially give Manning starting nod

Eli Manning will start at quarterback for the New York Giants against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night in place of rookie Daniel Jones, who has been ruled out with a high-ankle sprain, the team announced Saturday. Manning, 38, has no...

Avalanche G Grubauer leaves early with injury

Colorado Avalanche top goaltender Philipp Grubauer left Saturdays game in Boston during the first period after an injury. Grubauer made a lunge to his right on a Brett Ritchie breakaway late in the first period, then dropped his head in app...

North Korea conducts 'very important test': KCNA

Seoul, Dec 8 AFP North Korea has conducted a very important test at its Sohae satellite launch site, state media reported Sunday, as nuclear negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington remain deadlocked. A very important test was carried...

American Samoa declares measles outbreak, closes schools

The government of American Samoa declared that the US territory has an outbreak of measles, a move that will lead to the closure of public schools starting Monday and a ban on gatherings in parks. In its announcement Friday of the measles o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019