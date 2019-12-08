Left Menu
Avs G Grubauer, D Makar leave early with injuries

  Colorado
  Updated: 08-12-2019 09:02 IST
The Colorado Avalanche lost two key players to injuries in Saturday's win over the Boston Bruins, as top goaltender Philipp Grubauer and rookie star defenseman Cale Makar each left and did not return. Head coach Jared Bednar told reporters afterward he didn't have an update on either player's status, saying, "I'll know more probably in a couple days."

Grubauer lunged to his right on a Brett Ritchie breakaway late in the first period, then dropped his head in apparent pain as the puck went back up the ice. He remained in the goal for a few minutes without facing a shot, appearing to be trying to stretch when the puck wasn't near. Play finally stopped when Valeri Nichushkin scored for Colorado with 2:35 left in the period. While his teammates celebrated the goal, Grubauer skated straight to the bench, slammed his stick on the boards and headed to the locker room.

Grubauer made three saves on the Bruins' four shots before leaving. He was replaced by backup Pavel Francouz, although Grubauer returned to the bench in full gear in the second period. Makar was hurt in the third period when he took a check from Brad Marchand to his left shoulder and then hit the boards. Makar shook his head a bit afterward, remained on the ice briefly and then skated to the bench and went straight to the locker room. He did not return to the ice or the bench.

Grubauer, 28, missed two-plus weeks in November with a lower-body injury, believed to be a groin issue. Francouz also missed a stretch in November, prompting the Avs to call up minor leaguers Adam Werner and Antoine Bibeau for a span of three games. Bibeau, who won his only start Nov. 16 at Vancouver, has since had hip surgery and is not healthy, according to the team's broadcast.

Grubauer entered Saturday with a 10-5-2 record, 2.75 goals-against average and .916 save percentage in 17 games (all starts) this season. He is in his second year in Colorado after arriving via trade in June 2018. Makar, 21, played 16:01 before departing. He entered the game with 28 points (eight goals), tied for second-most among NHL defensemen, in 28 games this season. On Friday, he was honored in a ceremony at UMass, where he played the last two seasons and won the Hobey Baker award as the top player in college hockey.

Late in Saturday's win, the Avalanche's sixth in a row, forward Joonas Donskoi also limped off the ice. In addition to its top two goaltenders, Colorado has gone without star forwards Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog and defenseman Erik Johnson -- who remains on injured reserve with a lower-body issue -- for extended periods this season.

