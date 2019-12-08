We're still very confident: Stuart Fox for Boxing day Test

Melbourne Cricket Club chief executive Stuart Fox on Sunday admitted he is confident that the pitch for the boxing day Test will be suitable for the game. "We've worked really hard over the last 18 months to try to produce really good pitches and we have produced two really good ones for the two Sheffield Shield (games) prior to this," cricketc.com.au quoted Stuart as saying.

"We're still very confident we're on the right track for Boxing Day," he added. The match between Victoria and Western Australia in the ongoing Sheffield Shield was abandoned today after the pitch was deemed as inappropriate.

Yesterday, the day one of the match was suspended with two deliveries remaining in the 40th over after an Andrew Fekete delivery struck Marcus Stoinis. Umpires Phillip Gillespie and Geoff Joshua asked ground staff to roll the pitch in the interests of player safety but following an inspection, the play was abandoned. (ANI)

