Sports News Roundup: Russia doping case, Presidents Cup and more

NFL notebook: Giants officially give Manning starting nod

Eli Manning will start at quarterback for the New York Giants against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night in place of rookie Daniel Jones, who has been ruled out with a high-ankle sprain, the team announced Saturday. Manning, 38, has not started since Week 2. He passed for 556 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions before the Giants replaced him with their rookie first-round pick.

Golf: Captain America says nothing will faze him at Presidents Cup

A day after receiving a two-stroke penalty for improving his lie, Patrick Reed said nothing would "derail" him at the Presidents Cup as he focused on performing his best for the United States at the event that starts on Thursday. Reed has received intense scrutiny and plenty of criticism from traditional and social media alike for his rules breach in the third round at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Report: Cavaliers open to trading Love

The Cleveland Cavaliers will consider trading All-Star power forward Kevin Love before the Feb. 6 deadline, according to a report from ESPN. The 31-year-old Love has three years and $90 million left on his contract. He has averaged 18.2 points and 11.2 rebounds across 12 NBA seasons, which included the first six years with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the past six years with Cleveland.

Golf: Els can inspire Internationals as Thomson did in '98 - Maruyama

Japan's Shigeki Maruyama believes multiple major winner Ernie Els can inspire the Internationals to victory over the Americans at next week's Presidents Cup in the same way Peter Thomson did in 1998. Maruyama accumulated a 5-0-0 win-loss-tie record as a rookie at Royal Melbourne 21 years ago when the Internationals recorded their only victory to date in 12 editions of the biennial team contest.

Report: Rangers reach deal with righty Lyles

Right-hander Jordan Lyles has agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the Texas Rangers, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The nine-year vet split last season between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers, going 7-1 in 11 starts with Milwaukee after a July 29 trade. Overall, he finished the season 12-8 with a 4.15 ERA across 28 starts.

Bobsleigh: Former Canadian Humphries triumphs in World Cup debut with U.S.

Kaille Humphries, who switched competitive allegiance from Canada in September, triumphed in her World Cup debut for the United States on Saturday in Lake Placid, New York. The double Olympic gold medalist paired with brakewoman Lauren Gibbs and the duo finished 0.31 seconds ahead of the competition with a two-run total of one minute 53.48 seconds to secure their first win of the season.

Golf: Stenson wins World Challenge as Woods fades to fourth

Henrik Stenson almost made albatross at the 15th hole en route to a one-shot victory over Jon Rahm at the Hero World Challenge on Saturday as tournament host Tiger Woods faded down the stretch in the Bahamas. Swede Stenson hit a mighty approach shot from 260 yards that trickled up to within six inches of the cup at the par-five, and the tap-in eagle gave him the sole lead from fast-finishing Rahm.

Boxing: Joshua takes revenge on Ruiz in Saudi Arabia rematch

Britain's Anthony Joshua beat Andy Ruiz Jr on a unanimous points decision in Saudi Arabia on Sunday to seize back the heavyweight world championship belts he lost to his Mexican-American opponent in a shock upset last June. The 'Clash on the Dunes' in Diriyah was for the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles and Joshua set the pace from the start with a measured masterclass that showed he had learned from the nightmare of New York.

NBA roundup: Lakers blast Blazers

Anthony Davis delivered 39 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots as the Los Angeles Lakers rolled to a 136-113 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. LeBron James made four 3-pointers while recording 31 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as the Lakers improved their record to 20-3, tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for best in the NBA. Kyle Kuzma scored 15 off the bench, and JaVale McGee added 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting as Los Angeles completed a 3-0 road trip that began with games against the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz.

Timeline of the Russia doping case

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will on Monday consider a recommendation from its compliance committee to hand Russia a four-year Olympic ban as part of a sanctions package to punish Moscow for handing WADA doctored and incomplete laboratory data. Russia, which has denied state involvement in doping, says the recommendation is overly harsh.

