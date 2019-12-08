Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. With ninth straight loss, Knicks continue grim path forward

With the Rockefeller Plaza Christmas tree lit and the Radio City Rockettes kicking into high gear, a grimmer December tradition is coming into focus in the Big Apple: The New York Knicks are in big trouble. Handed their ninth straight loss in heartbreaking fashion against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, the Knicks fell to 4-19 on the year, equaling the record set in 2014 for the worst start in franchise history. NFL notebook: Giants officially give Manning starting nod

Eli Manning will start at quarterback for the New York Giants against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night in place of rookie Daniel Jones, who has been ruled out with a high-ankle sprain, the team announced Saturday. Manning, 38, has not started since Week 2. He passed for 556 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions before the Giants replaced him with their rookie first-round pick. College football notebook: Kiffin back in SEC as Ole Miss head coach

Ole Miss confirmed Saturday that Florida Atlantic coach Lane Kiffin has been named its next head football coach. Kiffin, who told his Florida Atlantic team about the move after the Owls defeated UAB 49-6 in the Conference USA championship on Saturday, will be introduced Monday afternoon on the Oxford, Miss., campus. Golf: Captain America says nothing will faze him at Presidents Cup

A day after receiving a two-stroke penalty for improving his lie, Patrick Reed said nothing would "derail" him at the Presidents Cup as he focused on performing his best for the United States at the event that starts on Thursday. Reed has received intense scrutiny and plenty of criticism from traditional and social media alike for his rules breach in the third round at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. Golf: Els can inspire Internationals as Thomson did in '98 - Maruyama

Japan's Shigeki Maruyama believes multiple major winner Ernie Els can inspire the Internationals to victory over the Americans at next week's Presidents Cup in the same way Peter Thomson did in 1998. Maruyama accumulated a 5-0-0 win-loss-tie record as a rookie at Royal Melbourne 21 years ago when the Internationals recorded their only victory to date in 12 editions of the biennial team contest. College football roundup: No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 LSU stake claims

Justin Fields threw three touchdown passes as No. 1 Ohio State rallied from a 14-point deficit for 27 unanswered points in the second half of a 34-21 victory over No. 8 Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis on Saturday. The Buckeyes (13-0) trailed 21-7 at the half but took off when Fields (19-for-31, 299 yards) threw a touchdown pass of 16 yards to Jeremy Ruckert. After a field goal, he added scoring tosses of 16 yards and 13 yards to K.J. Hill to give Ohio State a 31-21 lead with 12:09 left in the fourth quarter. Top 25 basketball roundup: No. 18 Baylor upends No. 12 Arizona

Freddie Gillespie scored 17 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to help No. 18 Baylor defeat 12th-ranked Arizona 63-58 in a non-conference game Saturday in Waco, Texas. Arizona, which entered ranked fourth in the nation in 3-point percentage (42.9), went 2 of 18 from beyond the arc. The Wildcats (9-1) were averaging eight made 3-pointers a game. Golf: Stenson wins World Challenge as Woods fades to fourth

Henrik Stenson almost made albatross at the 15th hole en route to a one-shot victory over Jon Rahm at the Hero World Challenge on Saturday as tournament host Tiger Woods faded down the stretch in the Bahamas. Swede Stenson hit a mighty approach shot from 260 yards that trickled up to within six inches of the cup at the par-five, and the tap-in eagle gave him the sole lead from fast-finishing Rahm. Golf: Jones comes through late scare to win second Australian Open

Sydneysider Matt Jones won his second Australian Open title in four years on Sunday after a two-under-par 69 in the final round proved just enough for a one-shot victory over major winner Louis Oosthuizen. There was late drama when Oosthuizen finished with an eagle to draw within a shot of the lead but Jones, despite finding a bunker from the 18th tee, held his nerve to nail a five-foot par putt on the final green and secure the title. Boxing: Joshua takes revenge on Ruiz in Saudi Arabia rematch

Britain's Anthony Joshua beat Andy Ruiz Jr on a unanimous points decision in Saudi Arabia on Sunday to seize back the heavyweight world championship belts he lost to his Mexican-American opponent in a shock upset last June. The 'Clash on the Dunes' in Diriyah was for the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles and Joshua set the pace from the start with a measured masterclass that showed he had learned from the nightmare of New York.

