Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vasai Virar Marathon: Mohit Rathore wins full marathon

  • PTI
  • |
  • Virar
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 16:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 16:35 IST
Vasai Virar Marathon: Mohit Rathore wins full marathon

Mohit Rathore won the full marathon, while Armyman Anish Thapa set a new half marathon course record in the 9thIndiabulls Home Loans Vasai Virar Mayor's Marathon 2019 held here on Sunday. Rathore, a 2017-runner up, was on track to set a new course record in the full marathon when he crossed the halfway mark in a time of 1:06.

However, the rising temperature made him flag a bit in the second half, before finishing in 2:24.22, followed by Sukhdev Singh in 2:31.42 and Dharmender in 2:32.39. "With some more competition, I could have finished much faster. I was on course for a 2:20 finish, but could not maintain the pace while running alone," Rathore said.

He added that he would try to meet the Olympics qualifying time in the upcoming events. Half marathon winner Anish Thapa breasted the tape in 1:04.37, shaving off 19 seconds from G Lakshmana's course record of 1:04.56 set in 2014.

He later said he did not expect to break the course record and it was not on his mind. "But I got into a good rhythm early and because of my fellow runners also pushing me throughout the race, I could maintain the pace," he said.

Thapa led Navy's Tirtha Pun and fellow Army runner Dinesh Kumar under the mark in the half marathon. Tirtha Pun clocked 1:04.42, while Dinesh Kumar followed him in 1:04.46.

Women's half marathon also saw excellent performances, with Kiran Sahdev from Railways taking top spot in 1:17.51, followed by Komal Jagdale in 1:18.24 and Nandini Gupta (1:19.13). Sahdev clocked her personal best and claimed confidently that she could have run faster had she pushed herself, but she did not want to go all out and risk injury as it is the end of the season.

While Rathore went home richer by Rs 2.5 lakh, the men's and women's half marathon winners took home Rs 1.25 each respectively. The event was held in association with Manipal Cigna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

SpaceX delivers 'mighty mice,' worms, robot to space station

A SpaceX cargo ship arrived at the International Space Station on Sunday, delivering super muscular mighty mice, worms and a smart, empathetic robot. The station commander, Italys Luca Parmitano, used a large robot arm to grab onto the Drag...

France ready to take Trump's tariff threat to WTO - Le Maire

France is ready to go to the World Trade Organization to challenge U.S. President Donald Trumps threat to put tariffs on champagne and other French goods in a row over a planned French tax on internet companies, the finance minister said on...

UP: 4 gang-rape accused attack victim with acid in Muzaffarnagar

A woman in Shahpur in Muzaffarnagar district was allegedly attacked with acid by four persons against whom she had filed a case of gang rape. The incident happened around four days back. A case has been registered. We are investigating the ...

India's fight against terrorism cemented its position as one

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said India never provoked any nation, but, if incited, it would not spare anyone. Addressing a poll meeting here, he asserted that the measures taken by the Narendra Modi-led government to cur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019