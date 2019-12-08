West Indies restrict India to170/7 in 2nd T20 Intl
West Indies restricted India to 170 for 7 in the second T290 International despite breezy half-century from rookie all-rounder Shivam Dube.
Dube scored 54 off 30 balls and Rishabh Pant contributed an unbeaten 33 off 22 as West Indies seamer Kesrick Williams and leg-spinner Hayden Walsh got two wickets apiece.
Brief Scores: India 170/7 (Shivam Dube 54 off 30 balls, Roshabh Pant 33 no of 22 balls, Kesrick Williams 2/30, Hayden Walsh 2/28) vs West Indies.
