West Indies restrict India to170/7 in 2nd T20 Intl

West Indies restricted India to 170 for 7 in the second T290 International despite breezy half-century from rookie all-rounder Shivam Dube.

Dube scored 54 off 30 balls and Rishabh Pant contributed an unbeaten 33 off 22 as West Indies seamer Kesrick Williams and leg-spinner Hayden Walsh got two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: India 170/7 (Shivam Dube 54 off 30 balls, Roshabh Pant 33 no of 22 balls, Kesrick Williams 2/30, Hayden Walsh 2/28) vs West Indies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)