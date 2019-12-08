Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plaza's double strike helps Churchill Brothers beat Mohun Bagan 4-2 in I-League

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kalyani
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 20:51 IST
Plaza's double strike helps Churchill Brothers beat Mohun Bagan 4-2 in I-League

Trinidadian hitman Willis Plaza stamped his class yet again as he struck a brace to help Churchill Brother FC beat Mohun Bagan 4-2 in an I-League match here on Sunday. Plaza (2nd, 38rth) and Robert Primus (29th) did the damage in the first-half before Radanfah Abu Bakr (76th) put the match beyond the reach of Mohun Bagan.

For the Mariners, Fran Gonzalez (34th) converted from the penalty spot and Subha Ghosh (90th) found the target. Mohun Bagan started with one change with Ashutosh Mehta playing for the first time this season. Churchill Brothers fielded an unchanged eleven that defeated Punjab FC in their season opener.

The first half began with the visitors taking charge right from the start. Churchill's efforts yielded immediate result as they took the lead in the second minute itself when their talismanic Plaza made no mistake in finding the back of the net, connecting a cross from Gambian Dawda Ceesay. The home side were left baffled with this early strike and looked helpless trying to defend a series of attacks from Goan side thereafter.

Mohun Bagan slowly organised themselves by increasing the pace of their game but lack of creativity in the final third left them frustrated. The Spanish duo of Colinas and Beitia, with support from Naorem and Britto, did create trouble for the Churchill defenders but their efforts to score were foiled by the Goan defenders. Against the run of the play, the Red Machines doubled their lead in the 29th minute when a perfect corner from Dawda Ceesay saw Robert Junior Primus finding the back of the net from a well-directed header.

The Mariners' efforts, however, got the desired result when an individual effort from Naorem inside the Churchill Box helped the home side earn a penalty in the 33rd minute. Spaniard Javier Gonzalez slotted it calmly and the match sprung to life immediately. Churchill, who are known for their attacking play, left no chance to capitalise on their lead and made it 3-1 in the 38th minute through a Plaza screamer from outside the box which caught Mariners goalkeeper Debjit napping. Debjit fumbled while gloving the ball and allowed it to roll into the goal.

Mohun Bagan started their second half on an attacking note and rightfully earned a few open chances as well, but lack of a poacher inside the box saw the home side unable to reduce the two-goal deficit. In the 76th minute, Israil Gurung, who came off the bench, floated a long ball from the right flank and Abu Bakr leapt over his marker to score his first goal of this I-League season and make it 4-1 in favour of Churchill.

A shattered Mohun Bagan thereafter kept making mistakes in the midfield, even as Churchill defence was caught off guard by youngster super-sub Shubha Ghosh in the dying moments of the game. The young striker who replaced Naorem converted a pass from Colinas to earn some respite for Mohun Bagan and much-needed confidence for himself.

Mohun Bagan made a few efforts to score but Salvador Martinez squandered those opportunities. In the final minutes of the injury time, a stunning strike from Beitia was beautifully parried away by Churchill's substitute goalkeeper James Keithan.

With six points from two games, Churchill Brothers now sit on top of the I-League points table followed by Gokulam Kerala, separated by goal difference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Fast & Furious 9: All characters’ roles revealed, What about Paul Walker’s character?

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Evergreen Joaquin hits milestone La Liga hat-trick aged 38

Real Betis captain Joaquin Sanchez wrote himself into the history books on Sunday with a treble against Athletic Bilbao which meant he became the oldest player to score a hat-trick in La Liga.The midfielder, 38, who is in his second spell w...

Report: Browns' Beckham undecided on surgery

Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. hasnt decided whether hell have offseason surgery to fix his lingering groin injury, he told ESPNs Josina Anderson. There is no decision on surgery yet, Beckham texted to Anderson on Sunday.He was...

Man arrested over 'racist gesture' at Manchester derby

British police on Sunday arrested a 41-year-old man after a video posted on social media showed a supporter apparently making racist gestures during Saturdays Manchester derby. Police were called to a report of a supporter making alleged ra...

Maharashtra: Police bust two sex rackets, arrest 8 people in Aurangabad

Aurangabad city police Crime Branch busted two sex rackets and arrested eight persons, and rescued four women from posh localities here on Saturday night here. According to a press release from the crime branch, the first raid took place in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019