Scoreboard: India Vs West Indies
West Indies Innings Lendl Simmons not out 67
Evin Lewis st Pant b Sundar 40 Shimron Hetmyer c Kohli b Jadeja 23
Nicholas Pooran not out 38 Extras: (W-4 NB-1) 1
Total: (For 2 wkts in 18.3 overs) 173 Fall of Wickets: 1/73 2/112
Bowling: Deepak Chahar 3.3-0-35-0, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-36-0, Washington Sundar 4-0-26-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 3-0-36-0, Shivam Dube 2-0-18-0, Ravindra Jadeja 2-0-22-1.
