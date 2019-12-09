Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, Dec 8

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 00:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 00:36 IST
U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, Dec 8

COLLEGE FOOTBALL CFP: LSU No. 1; Ohio State, Clemson, Oklahoma follow LSU is the No. 1 team in the final College Football Playoff rankings and will face No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28 for the right to play for the national championship. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-CFP-RANKINGS, Field Level Media -- LSU No. 1, Ohio State No. 2 in AP Top 25 LSU finished No. 1 in the final regular-season Associated Press Top 25 poll, cementing its hold on the top spot after its convincing win over Georgia in the Southeastern Conference title game on Saturday. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-AP-TOP25, Field Level Media --

Clemson opens as a slight favorite over Ohio State The opening betting odds indicated an expected tight tussle between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson, with the Tigers quickly moving to a two-point favorite at Las Vegas Westgate SuperBook after the game opened as a pick-em. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-PLAYOFF-ODDS, Field Level Media --

Reports: Georgia WR Blaylock tears ACL Georgia wide receiver Dominick Blaylock has a torn left ACL, ending his freshman season, according to multiple reports. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-UGA-BLAYLOCK-ACL, Field Level Media -- Florida State announces the hiring of Norvell Mike Norvell will take over as coach of the Seminoles, Florida State announced on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-FSU-NORVELL, Field Level Media

-- Wisconsin RB Taylor plans to play in bowl game Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor said he plans to play in the Badgers' bowl game before the junior announces whether he will enter the 2020 NFL Draft. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-WIS-TAYLOR-DRAFT, Field Level Media ----

NFL Report: Browns' Beckham undecided on surgery Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't decided whether he'll have offseason surgery to fix his lingering groin injury, he told ESPN's Josina Anderson FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-BECKHAM, Field Level Media -- Ravens' Jackson becomes second QB to rush for 1,000 yards Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens became the second quarterback in NFL history to reach the 1,000-yard rushing mark on Sunday in Buffalo, N.Y. FOOTBALL-NFL-BAL-JACKSON, Field Level Media -- Sunday's Week 14 game coverage: Bengals at Browns, 1 p.m. 49ers at Saints, 1 p.m. Dolphins at Jets, 1 p.m. Colts at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. Redskins at Packers, 1 p.m. Panthers at Falcons, 1 p.m. Lions at Vikings, 1 p.m. Ravens at Bills, 1 p.m. Broncos at Texans, 1 p.m. Chargers at Jaguars, 4:05 p.m. Titans at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. Chiefs at Patriots, 4:25 p.m. Steelers at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. Seahawks at Rams, 8:20 p.m.

-- NFL roundup Capsule coverage of every game in the NFL Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media -- NFL notebook Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8:45 p.m. ET, Field Level Media ---- COLLEGE BASKETBALL Game coverage Sunday: Houston at South Carolina, noon Syracuse at Georgia Tech, noon Clemson at No. 17 Florida State, 2 p.m. Wichita State at Oklahoma State, 2 p.m. Texas at Texas A&M, 3 p.m. No. 19 Dayton vs. Saint Mary's, 4 p.m. Northwestern State at LSU, 4 p.m. No. 7 North Carolina at No. 5 Virginia, 4 p.m. Buffalo at DePaul, 5 p.m. Northwestern at Purdue, 5 p.m. Denver at UCLA, 5 p.m. Rutgers at No. 11 Michigan State, 7 p.m. No. 9 Gonzaga at No. 22 Washington, 7 p.m. No. 16 Seton Hall at Iowa State, 9 p.m. Top 25 roundup Capsule results of all college basketball games involving top 25 teams on Sunday. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media ----

NBA Sunday game coverage: Denver at Brooklyn, 3 p.m. Atlanta at Charlotte, 5 p.m. Chicago at Miami, 6 p.m. Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Washington, 6 p.m. Sacramento at Dallas, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Portland, 9 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m. -- NBA notebook News and notes from around the NBA. BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK, expect by 9 p.m. ET, Field Level Media ---- ICE HOCKEY NHL game coverage Sunday: Anaheim at Winnipeg, 3 p.m. San Jose at Florida, 5 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 7 p.m. Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Edmonton, 8 p.m. -- NHL roundup Capsule results of all games played in the NHL on Sunday. ICE HOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media

---- ESPORTS SELECT CUSTOMERS. Contact sales for more information. EVENT COVERAGE: League of Legends All-Star event (Las Vegas) CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 10 Finals (Odense, Denmark) Fortnite Champion Series -- Chapter 2, Season 1 finals RunAway announce 2020 roster ESPORTS-LOL-RUNAWAY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

Avalanche G Grubauer leaves early with injury

American Samoa declares measles outbreak, closes schools

IMF and Ukraine reach tentative $5.5 bn aid deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Bucs WR Evans exits with hamstring injury

Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans left Sundays game against the Indianapolis Colts with an injured hamstring and will not return. Evans hauled in a 61-yard touchdown pass from Jameis Winston in the first quarter but hurt himself on the pla...

UPDATE 2-Saudi is lone suspect in Florida naval base rampage; fellow Saudis cooperating

Investigators believe a Saudi Air Force lieutenant acted alone when he killed three people and wounded eight at a U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida, before being fatally shot by a deputy sheriff, the FBI said on Sunday. But they have yet...

'Sesame Street' puppeteer Caroll Spinney dies at 85

Puppeteer Caroll Spinney, who brought Big Bird to life on the iconic childrens show Sesame Street for half a century, died on Sunday at the age of 85. Spinney died at home in Connecticut after living with the movement disorder dystonia for ...

Soccer-Bahrain stun Saudi Arabia to lift Gulf Cup title

Bahrain clinched the Arabian Gulf Cup title for the first time with a 1-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in the final on Sunday.Mohamed Al-Rumaihi netted the second-half winner for Bahrain to end their 49-year wait for a maiden Gulf Cup title. S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019