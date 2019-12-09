U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, Dec 8

COLLEGE FOOTBALL CFP: LSU No. 1; Ohio State, Clemson, Oklahoma follow LSU is the No. 1 team in the final College Football Playoff rankings and will face No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28 for the right to play for the national championship. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-CFP-RANKINGS, Field Level Media -- LSU No. 1, Ohio State No. 2 in AP Top 25 LSU finished No. 1 in the final regular-season Associated Press Top 25 poll, cementing its hold on the top spot after its convincing win over Georgia in the Southeastern Conference title game on Saturday. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-AP-TOP25, Field Level Media --

Clemson opens as a slight favorite over Ohio State The opening betting odds indicated an expected tight tussle between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson, with the Tigers quickly moving to a two-point favorite at Las Vegas Westgate SuperBook after the game opened as a pick-em. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-PLAYOFF-ODDS, Field Level Media --

Reports: Georgia WR Blaylock tears ACL Georgia wide receiver Dominick Blaylock has a torn left ACL, ending his freshman season, according to multiple reports. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-UGA-BLAYLOCK-ACL, Field Level Media -- Florida State announces the hiring of Norvell Mike Norvell will take over as coach of the Seminoles, Florida State announced on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-FSU-NORVELL, Field Level Media

-- Wisconsin RB Taylor plans to play in bowl game Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor said he plans to play in the Badgers' bowl game before the junior announces whether he will enter the 2020 NFL Draft. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-WIS-TAYLOR-DRAFT, Field Level Media ----

NFL Report: Browns' Beckham undecided on surgery Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't decided whether he'll have offseason surgery to fix his lingering groin injury, he told ESPN's Josina Anderson FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-BECKHAM, Field Level Media -- Ravens' Jackson becomes second QB to rush for 1,000 yards Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens became the second quarterback in NFL history to reach the 1,000-yard rushing mark on Sunday in Buffalo, N.Y. FOOTBALL-NFL-BAL-JACKSON, Field Level Media -- Sunday's Week 14 game coverage: Bengals at Browns, 1 p.m. 49ers at Saints, 1 p.m. Dolphins at Jets, 1 p.m. Colts at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. Redskins at Packers, 1 p.m. Panthers at Falcons, 1 p.m. Lions at Vikings, 1 p.m. Ravens at Bills, 1 p.m. Broncos at Texans, 1 p.m. Chargers at Jaguars, 4:05 p.m. Titans at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. Chiefs at Patriots, 4:25 p.m. Steelers at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. Seahawks at Rams, 8:20 p.m.

-- NFL roundup Capsule coverage of every game in the NFL Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media -- NFL notebook Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8:45 p.m. ET, Field Level Media ---- COLLEGE BASKETBALL Game coverage Sunday: Houston at South Carolina, noon Syracuse at Georgia Tech, noon Clemson at No. 17 Florida State, 2 p.m. Wichita State at Oklahoma State, 2 p.m. Texas at Texas A&M, 3 p.m. No. 19 Dayton vs. Saint Mary's, 4 p.m. Northwestern State at LSU, 4 p.m. No. 7 North Carolina at No. 5 Virginia, 4 p.m. Buffalo at DePaul, 5 p.m. Northwestern at Purdue, 5 p.m. Denver at UCLA, 5 p.m. Rutgers at No. 11 Michigan State, 7 p.m. No. 9 Gonzaga at No. 22 Washington, 7 p.m. No. 16 Seton Hall at Iowa State, 9 p.m. Top 25 roundup Capsule results of all college basketball games involving top 25 teams on Sunday. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media ----

NBA Sunday game coverage: Denver at Brooklyn, 3 p.m. Atlanta at Charlotte, 5 p.m. Chicago at Miami, 6 p.m. Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Washington, 6 p.m. Sacramento at Dallas, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Portland, 9 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m. -- NBA notebook News and notes from around the NBA. BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK, expect by 9 p.m. ET, Field Level Media ---- ICE HOCKEY NHL game coverage Sunday: Anaheim at Winnipeg, 3 p.m. San Jose at Florida, 5 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 7 p.m. Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Edmonton, 8 p.m. -- NHL roundup Capsule results of all games played in the NHL on Sunday. ICE HOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media

---- ESPORTS SELECT CUSTOMERS. Contact sales for more information. EVENT COVERAGE: League of Legends All-Star event (Las Vegas) CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 10 Finals (Odense, Denmark) Fortnite Champion Series -- Chapter 2, Season 1 finals RunAway announce 2020 roster ESPORTS-LOL-RUNAWAY

