Erratic Winston does just enough to get Bucs past Colts

  Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 09-12-2019 03:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 03:15 IST
Erratic Winston does just enough to get Bucs past Colts
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Jameis Winston threw for 456 yards and four touchdowns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rallied from a 14-point, second-half deficit to defeat the visiting Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, 38-35. Winston finished 33-for-45 and threw three interceptions -- including a pick-six -- but it was his fourth touchdown pass of the day that won it for the Bucs (6-7), who gained 542 total yards. The Bucs turned the ball over four times.

The game's deciding sequence came in the fourth quarter after Winston's third pick set up Indy with a first-and-10 at Tampa's 25-yard line. The Colts went three-and-out and kicker Chase McLaughlin, picked up this week for the injured Adam Vinatieri, who missed a 47-yard field goal. Winston then took the Bucs down the field 63 yards in eight plays, hitting Breshad Perriman with the game-winning 12-yard score with 3:51 to go. The Bucs converted a fourth-and-2 from Indy's 16-yard line to set up the score.

Jacoby Brissett went 19-for-36 for 251 yards and two touchdowns for the Colts (6-7). Marcus Johnson caught three passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. Winston did not start the second half with what the team said was a hand injury. Backup quarterback Ryan Griffin came out for Tampa's first possession, which resulted in a punt.

Winston returned for the next possession, leading Tampa on a 75-yard scoring drive in just five plays, connecting with Justin Watson on a 17-yard touchdown pass to cut Indy's lead to 35-28. The Colts opened second-half scoring when Brissett found Zach Pascal for a 12-yard score with 5:59 to go in the third. The Colts converted the two-point conversion, Brissett to Pascal, for a 35-21 lead.

The Colts converted three first-half Bucs turnovers into 17 points in taking a 27-21 lead into halftime. A Winston interception and Dare Ogunbowale fumble on Tampa's first two possessions of the game gave the Colts the early lead. Brissett hit Johnson on a 46-yard scoring strike and Chase McLaughlin nailed a 50-yard field for the 10-0 lead.

Winston threw for 277 yards on 20-of-28 passing in the first half, but his second interception was returned by Darius Leonard (two interceptions the day) 80 yards for a touchdown, giving the Colts a 24-14 lead with 2:47 before half. Undaunted, Winston drove the Bucs on an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive which culminated with a 3-yard TD pass to tight end Cameron Brate with just 38 seconds remaining, cutting the lead to 24-21.

Brissett's 50-yard pass to Johnson and roughing penalty on the Colts' first play set up Indy with a first-and-10 at the Tampa 12. The Colts settled for a 19-yard McLaughlin field goal with 3 seconds left for the 27-21 margin at the break. Tampa rebounded from the early turnovers to take a 14-10 after the first quarter. Winston's 1-yard rushing score and his 61-yard bomb to Mike Evans gave the Bucs their first lead. Evans injured his right hamstring on the play and did not return.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

