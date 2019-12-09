Erratic Winston does just enough to get Bucs past Colts

Jameis Winston threw for 456 yards and four touchdowns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rallied from a 14-point, second-half deficit to defeat the visiting Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, 38-35. Winston finished 33-for-45 and threw three interceptions -- including a pick-six -- but it was his fourth touchdown pass of the day that won it for the Bucs (6-7), who gained 542 total yards. The Bucs turned the ball over four times.

The game's deciding sequence came in the fourth quarter after Winston's third pick set up Indy with a first-and-10 at Tampa's 25-yard line. The Colts went three-and-out and kicker Chase McLaughlin, picked up this week for the injured Adam Vinatieri, who missed a 47-yard field goal. Winston then took the Bucs down the field 63 yards in eight plays, hitting Breshad Perriman with the game-winning 12-yard score with 3:51 to go. The Bucs converted a fourth-and-2 from Indy's 16-yard line to set up the score.

Jacoby Brissett went 19-for-36 for 251 yards and two touchdowns for the Colts (6-7). Marcus Johnson caught three passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. Winston did not start the second half with what the team said was a hand injury. Backup quarterback Ryan Griffin came out for Tampa's first possession, which resulted in a punt.

Winston returned for the next possession, leading Tampa on a 75-yard scoring drive in just five plays, connecting with Justin Watson on a 17-yard touchdown pass to cut Indy's lead to 35-28. The Colts opened second-half scoring when Brissett found Zach Pascal for a 12-yard score with 5:59 to go in the third. The Colts converted the two-point conversion, Brissett to Pascal, for a 35-21 lead.

The Colts converted three first-half Bucs turnovers into 17 points in taking a 27-21 lead into halftime. A Winston interception and Dare Ogunbowale fumble on Tampa's first two possessions of the game gave the Colts the early lead. Brissett hit Johnson on a 46-yard scoring strike and Chase McLaughlin nailed a 50-yard field for the 10-0 lead.

Winston threw for 277 yards on 20-of-28 passing in the first half, but his second interception was returned by Darius Leonard (two interceptions the day) 80 yards for a touchdown, giving the Colts a 24-14 lead with 2:47 before half. Undaunted, Winston drove the Bucs on an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive which culminated with a 3-yard TD pass to tight end Cameron Brate with just 38 seconds remaining, cutting the lead to 24-21.

Brissett's 50-yard pass to Johnson and roughing penalty on the Colts' first play set up Indy with a first-and-10 at the Tampa 12. The Colts settled for a 19-yard McLaughlin field goal with 3 seconds left for the 27-21 margin at the break. Tampa rebounded from the early turnovers to take a 14-10 after the first quarter. Winston's 1-yard rushing score and his 61-yard bomb to Mike Evans gave the Bucs their first lead. Evans injured his right hamstring on the play and did not return.

