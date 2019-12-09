Left Menu
Development News Edition

Falcons WR Ridley collapses, carted off with abdominal pain

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 04:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 04:02 IST
Falcons WR Ridley collapses, carted off with abdominal pain
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley collapsed and then was carted off the field with abdominal pain in the third quarter of Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers. According to the Fox broadcast, Ridley went into the medical tent on the sideline, then came out and looked dazed before falling to the ground. He was lifted up onto a cart on his back and then carted off. The team soon ruled Ridley out for the game.

Ridley did play after halftime but was not targeted. It's unclear when he sustained the injury. The second-year pro had five catches for 76 yards and a touchdown before leaving. He entered with 22 catches for 319 yards and two touchdowns over the previous three games.

Not long after Ridley left, his replacement, Olamide Zaccheaus, caught a 93-yard touchdown pass. The Falcons went on to win 40-20. Also, hurt for Atlanta was cornerback Desmond Trufant, who left after his right forearm was hit by a helmet while he tried to make a tackle. Trufant was initially ruled questionable but was later ruled out. He had one tackle before departing.

A Pro Bowler in 2015, Trufant has a career-high four interceptions in nine games this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

Avalanche G Grubauer leaves early with injury

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Bucs QB Winston overcomes thumb fracture in victory

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston overcame not only three interceptions, but also a fracture in his right throwing thumb in Sundays victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Head coach Bruce Arians told reporters after the game tha...

Jets edge Ducks on Scheifele's late goal

Mark Scheifele scored his second goal of the game on a power play with 422 remaining and the Winnipeg Jets held on to defeat the visiting Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Sunday afternoon. Adam Lowry also scored, Mathieu Perreault had two assists, and ...

Falcons WR Ridley collapses, carted off with abdominal pain

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley collapsed and then was carted off the field with abdominal pain in the third quarter of Sundays win over the Carolina Panthers. According to the Fox broadcast, Ridley went into the medical tent on...

Brexit versus public services: Rival British leaders make final campaign push

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to the heartlands of Brexit Britain in a final campaign blitz ahead of Thursdays election, as he seeks to secure the parliamentary majority he needs to take the country out of the European Union.We h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019