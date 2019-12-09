Falcons WR Ridley collapses, carted off with abdominal pain

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley collapsed and then was carted off the field with abdominal pain in the third quarter of Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers. According to the Fox broadcast, Ridley went into the medical tent on the sideline, then came out and looked dazed before falling to the ground. He was lifted up onto a cart on his back and then carted off. The team soon ruled Ridley out for the game.

Ridley did play after halftime but was not targeted. It's unclear when he sustained the injury. The second-year pro had five catches for 76 yards and a touchdown before leaving. He entered with 22 catches for 319 yards and two touchdowns over the previous three games.

Not long after Ridley left, his replacement, Olamide Zaccheaus, caught a 93-yard touchdown pass. The Falcons went on to win 40-20. Also, hurt for Atlanta was cornerback Desmond Trufant, who left after his right forearm was hit by a helmet while he tried to make a tackle. Trufant was initially ruled questionable but was later ruled out. He had one tackle before departing.

A Pro Bowler in 2015, Trufant has a career-high four interceptions in nine games this season.

