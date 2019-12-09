Left Menu
Jets edge Ducks on Scheifele's late goal

  Updated: 09-12-2019 04:25 IST
Mark Scheifele scored his second goal of the game on a power play with 4:22 remaining and the Winnipeg Jets held on to defeat the visiting Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Sunday afternoon. Adam Lowry also scored, Mathieu Perreault had two assists, and Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for Winnipeg.

The Jets went on the power play with 4:45 left after Ryan Getzlaf was called for tripping Andrew Copp in neutral ice. Scheifele hit the crossbar off the faceoff four seconds into the power play before scoring on a one-timer from the slot 19 seconds later. Jakob Silfverberg and Devin Shore scored, and John Gibson made 30 saves for the Ducks.

Shore was credited with the goal that tied the score 2-2 at 8:04 of the third period. Shore was among a trio of Ducks who converged on a loose puck in the crease and it went off the left leg of Hellebuyck and across the goal line. Lowry had left the game on the opening shift of the second period after getting hit in the hand with the puck, but he returned later in the period and scored at 18:09 to give the Jets a 2-1 lead.

Perreault and Copp exchanged the puck as they came down the right side and into the Anaheim zone. Perreault peeled off to the left side of the net and Copp took the puck down low to the right side before centering a pass to Lowry, who caught the puck on his blade and dragged it for a second before banking it off Gibson's left shoulder and into the net.

The Jets took a 1-0 lead on Scheifele's goal at 9:02 of the first period, but Silfverberg tied the score 32 seconds later. Scheifele scored his 12th goal of the season after consecutive back-handed passes from Perreault and Kyle Connor coming through the Anaheim zone got the puck to him in the left circle. He scored on a one-timer on the short side.

Silfverberg scored off a backhanded no-look pass from behind the Winnipeg net from Rickard Rakell, giving him a team-leading 11 goals on the season.

