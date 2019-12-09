Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vikings top reeling Lions, 20-7

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 06:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 06:18 IST
Vikings top reeling Lions, 20-7
Image Credit: Pexels

The Minnesota Vikings kept pace in the NFC North race, and the Detroit Lions kept pace for a high draft pick in April as the Vikings topped the visiting Lions 20-7 on Sunday. Kirk Cousins finished 24-of-30 passing for 242 yards to lead the Vikings.

Minnesota (9-4) has won three of its past four games, while the Lions (3-9-1) have lost six straight. The Vikings took a 7-0 lead with 5:47 left in the first quarter on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to Bisi Johnson, which finished off a 10-play, 82-yard drive that took 4:40 off the clock.

Following a 27-yard field goal by Dan Bailey that gave the Vikings a 10-0 lead with 4:42 left in the second quarter, the Vikings took a 17-0 lead with 20 seconds remaining until halftime on a 3-yard touchdown run by Dalvin Cook. The scoring drive covered 65 yards in just 46 seconds and came after Lions' kicker Matt Prater missed a 45-yard field goal.

Following an interception by Minnesota safety Harrison Smith that gave the Vikings the ball at their own 36-yard line, the Vikings drove the field and took a 20-0 lead on the first play of the fourth quarter on a 50-yard field goal by Bailey. The Lions broke the shutout with 2:09 left in the game on a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback David Blough to Kenny Golladay.

The Lions got the ball back and drove down to the Minnesota 21-yard line in the final minute, but Minnesota's Andrew Sendejo picked off a Blough pass in the end zone to end the game. Cook rushed for 62 yards on 18 attempts for the Vikings.

Making his second career start, Blough went 24-of-40 for 205 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions for the Lions. The Lions' longtime starter, Matthew Stafford, missed his fifth straight game with a back injury. Minnesota outgained Detroit, 354-231.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-China's SenseTime expects $750 mln 2019 revenue despite U.S. ban -sources

Chinese artificial intelligence AI start-up SenseTime, which Washington put on a trade blacklist in October, expects its 2019 revenue to increase by more than 200 year-on-year to around 750 million, two sources familiar with the matter said...

Leonard leads Clippers in push past Wizards

Kawhi Leonard scored 34 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Paul George added 27 points, and the visiting Los Angeles Clippers pushed past the Washington Wizards with a dominant fourth quarter to win, 135-119, Sunday at Capital One Arena. Leona...

Sixers down Raptors to stay perfect at home

Tobias Harris scored 26 points, and the host Philadelphia 76ers improved to 12-0 at home this season in a 110-104 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Rookie Matisse Thybulle added five 3-pointers for a career-high 20 points, and Ben Sim...

Ravens top Bills for 9th straight win behind Jackson's 3 TD passes

Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and Baltimore sacked Josh Allen six times on Sunday as the Ravens extended their winning streak to nine games with a 24-17 victory against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y. Baltimore 11-2 out...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019