Sixers down Raptors to stay perfect at home

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Tobias Harris scored 26 points, and the host Philadelphia 76ers improved to 12-0 at home this season in a 110-104 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Rookie Matisse Thybulle added five 3-pointers for a career-high 20 points, and Ben Simmons contributed 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for the Sixers. James Ennis III and Al Horford had 11 points each, and Joel Embiid had 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists along with seven turnovers.

Kyle Lowry led the Raptors with 26 points, while OG Anunoby added 19 points and 10 rebounds. Pascal Siakam chipped in with 16 points for the Raptors, who dropped their third in a row for the first time this season. Marc Gasol went scoreless on 0-for-6 shooting. Thybulle converted a four-point play a tenth of a second before the first-quarter buzzer to give the Sixers a 27-22 lead.

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet sustained a right knee contusion early in the second and didn't return. The Sixers used a late 16-5 run to take a 57-42 advantage into the locker room at halftime. Harris led the way with 18 first-half points on 7-of-10 shooting. Anunoby paced the Raptors with 15 points and six rebounds.

Thybulle hit consecutive treys, and the Sixers extended their lead to 71-53 with 4:58 left in the third. Philadelphia held an 86-68 advantage at the end of the third.

With VanVleet out, and Lowry and Gasol in foul trouble, the Raptors had a difficult time cutting into the lead, as they trailed 94-78 three minutes into the fourth. Furkan Korkmaz then drained a 3-pointer from the corner, and the Sixers' lead was 97-78.

Siakam tipped in a shot with 4:33 remaining, but it only pulled the Raptors within 102-86. A 16-5 run helped Toronto cut the lead to 105-96 with 2:08 left following a steal and fastbreak dunk by Anunoby.

The nine-point lead was enough to help propel the Sixers to another home victory despite committing 11 turnovers in the fourth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

