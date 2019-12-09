Left Menu
NHL roundup: Eichel extends streak, Sabres down Oilers in OT

Image Credit: pixabay

Defenseman Colin Miller scored his first goal of the season 1:13 into overtime as the Buffalo Sabres defeated the host Edmonton Oilers 3-2 Sunday night. Kyle Okposo and Johan Larsson also scored, and goaltender Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for the Sabres, who blew a two-goal, first-period lead. Buffalo wrapped up a three-game Western Canada trip with a 1-1-1 record.

Riley Sheahan and Joakim Nygard scored for Edmonton, which fell to 1-1-1 on its four-game homestand, and Mike Smith stopped 19 of 22 shots. Sabres forward Jack Eichel weaved his way into the offensive zone in overtime and fed Marcus Johansson near the right post. Johansson sent a cross-crease pass to Miller, who put the puck into a nearly empty net. Eichel extended his point streak to 13 games (10 goals, 13 assists), the longest current run in the NHL.

Rangers 5, Golden Knights 0 Alexandar Georgiev made 38 saves for his second shutout of the season, and Jacob Trouba and Artemi Panarin each had a goal and an assist as New York began its four-game western road trip with a victory at Las Vegas.

Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider and Jesper Fast also scored goals, and Ryan Strome added two assists for the Rangers, who avenged a 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights on Monday at Madison Square Garden. New York finishes up the trip by playing the three California teams beginning Tuesday night in Los Angeles. It was the fourth career shutout for Georgiev. It also marked the first time since Feb. 18 at Colorado (3-0) that the Golden Knights were blanked.

Jets 3, Ducks 2 (OT) Mark Scheifele scored his second goal of the game on a power play with 4:22 remaining, and Winnipeg held on to defeat visiting Anaheim.

Adam Lowry also scored, Mathieu Perreault had two assists and Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for the Jets. Winnipeg went on the power play with 4:45 left after Ryan Getzlaf was called for tripping Andrew Copp in neutral ice. Scheifele hit the crossbar off the faceoff four seconds into the power play before scoring on a one-timer from the slot 19 seconds later.

Panthers 5, Sharks 1 Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky won his second game in as many nights as Florida defeated San Jose at Sunrise, Fla.

Bobrovsky made 30 saves, while the Panthers got goals from Keith Yandle, Aleksander Barkov, Mike Matheson, Brett Connolly (his team-high 14th of the season) and Frank Vatrano (empty-netter). Yandle and Connolly both scored on power plays, while Jonathan Huberdeau and Aaron Ekblad each added two assists. Kevin Labanc scored for the Sharks, ending San Jose's 0-for-23 power-play drought over the previous 10 games. Martin Jones made 28 saves for the Sharks, who have lost four straight games.

Coyotes 4, Blackhawks 3 (SO) Carl Soderberg had the game-tying goal and an assist, and Arizona rallied for a win in the shootout round against host Chicago.

Christian Fischer and Conor Garland also scored during regulation for the Coyotes, who won for the third time in four games. Garland provided the decisive goal in the shootout round, which also featured a goal by Nick Schmaltz. Jonathan Toews, Alex DeBrincat and Dominik Kubalik each scored for the Blackhawks. Patrick Kane tallied the lone shootout goal for Chicago, who earned a point in the standings despite the late letdown.

