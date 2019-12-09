Left Menu
Development News Edition

Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvananthapuram
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 10:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 10:18 IST
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam

Shivam Dube is confident that he can "clear any ground" in the world after providing a demo of his six-hitting prowess against the West Indies in the second T20 International, albeit in a losing cause. Promoted up the order at No 3, Dube smashed 54 off 30 balls with four sixes, three of which came in one over from rival skipper Kieron Pollard but India failed to defend a target of 170 with three-match series levelled at 1-1.

"I think this ground is big but I have the capability of clearing any ground. You might have seen today also and that’s the capability I have," the big-bodied Dube said at the post-match press conference. Initially, Dube was unable to clear the ropes as he relied more on power than timing which didn't work for him. However the Mumbai player believes that power will always remain his USP.

"I think that's my strength and I always go like that only," he added. When he was struggling with his timing, it was vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who urged the youngster to stay calm and back his strength, which was exactly the advice that he needed at that juncture.

"I think I was given the opportunity to bat at No.3 and I think it was a big deal for me. The pressure was there at the starting obviously - international match. "After that, Rohit bhai helped me and he said 'stay calm and back your strength'. I think that was the motivation I needed from a senior player. Then, I got one six and did really well after that," he added.

Dube said that dropped catches are a part and parcel of this game and this was a one-off. "Yes, we dropped catches and it was unfortunate. Had we held onto them, that would have changed everything. But then any team can drop catches – it doesn't matter. I think we are the best team. We had a tough match today, but we will come back next match," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene dealBristol-Myers Squibb Co on Saturday said that an experimental cancer therapy it acquired as part of its 74...

Thunder pull away for win over Trail Blazers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 21 points and nine rebounds and Dennis Schroder also scored 21 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder posted a stunning 108-96 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night. Chris Paul added 20 p...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. With ninth straight loss, Knicks continue grim path forwardWith the Rockefeller Plaza Christmas tree lit and the Radio City Rockettes kicking into high gear, a grimmer December tradition...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene dealBristol-Myers Squibb Co on Saturday said that an experimental cancer therapy it acquired as part of its 7...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019