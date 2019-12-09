Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. With ninth straight loss, Knicks continue grim path forward

With the Rockefeller Plaza Christmas tree lit and the Radio City Rockettes kicking into high gear, a grimmer December tradition is coming into focus in the Big Apple: The New York Knicks are in big trouble. Handed their ninth straight loss in heartbreaking fashion against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, the Knicks fell to 4-19 on the year, equaling the record set in 2014 for the worst start in franchise history. NHL roundup: Eichel extends streak, Sabres down Oilers in OT

Defenseman Colin Miller scored his first goal of the season 1:13 into overtime as the Buffalo Sabres defeated the host Edmonton Oilers 3-2 Sunday night. Kyle Okposo and Johan Larsson also scored, and goaltender Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for the Sabres, who blew a two-goal, first-period lead. Buffalo wrapped up a three-game Western Canada trip with a 1-1-1 record. NBA roundup: Knicks lose to Pacers in interim coach's debut

Julius Randle missed a game-tying free-throw attempt with one-tenth of a second remaining, and Indiana handed host New York its ninth straight loss in the debut of Knicks' interim coach Mike Miller. A day after David Fizdale was fired, the Knicks had numerous chances to get their first win, but they went cold down the stretch, missing 13 of their final 14 shots. The Pacers went scoreless for the final 5:17 and missed their final seven shots. Teqball: Hosts Hungary dominate world championships

Hungary showed it remains the dominant force in teqball, a hybrid sport mixing football with table tennis, winning the singles and doubles world titles on Sunday. Adam Blazsovics easily won the singles title and teamed up with Csaba Banyik to take home the doubles gold in Budapest. Beaten Ruiz wants Joshua rematch but others ahead in line

A beaten Andy Ruiz Jr called for a rematch after Anthony Joshua won back an array of world heavyweight titles in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, but the Mexican-American cannot expect to be at the front of the queue. "Who wants to see the third trilogy fight right here? In Saudi Arabia baby," Ruiz called out to the crowd at the Diriyah arena. NFL roundup: 49ers win thrilling shootout vs. Saints

Jimmy Garoppolo threw four touchdown passes, and Robbie Gould kicked a 30-yard field goal as time expired as the visiting San Francisco 49ers defeated the New Orleans Saints 48-46 in an NFC showdown on Sunday afternoon with major seeding ramifications. Garoppolo completed 26 of 35 passes for 349 yards and drove the 49ers 63 yards in the final minute after Drew Brees had given the Saints a one-point lead with his fifth touchdown pass of the day. Joshua says had health issue before first Ruiz fight

Briton Anthony Joshua, who reclaimed his world heavyweight titles with a clinical victory over Andy Ruiz Jr on Sunday, says a health issue had left him tired and drained before his shock defeat to the Mexican-American in their first fight in June. Joshua regained the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles with a unanimous points victory in Saudi Arabia, six months after he was sensationally dethroned by Ruiz at Madison Square Gardens in one of boxing's biggest upsets. Woods to ignite Presidents Cup as U.S. look to extend reign

A biennial tournament that has struggled for relevance under a heavy weight of American supremacy will roar back into life when Tiger Woods returns to the Presidents Cup as a playing captain at Royal Melbourne this week. The 15-times major champion missed the 2015 tournament and was a non-playing assistant two years ago when Steve Stricker's United States steamrolled the Internationals 19-11 at Liberty National. NFL: Duty calls as Massachusetts police escort Chiefs' gear to game

Police in the American state of Massachusetts must have felt split loyalties as they provided an escort for football gear ahead of Sunday's National Football League game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs. While most on the force no doubt support the Patriots, who are revered in the sports-mad region, duty called when much of the Chiefs' gear was late arriving in Boston after a shipping mix-up. Golf: Confident Oosthuizen puts on his game face for Presidents Cup

Louis Oosthuizen said his late charge at the Australian Open has given him a big boost of confidence heading into this week's Presidents Cup clash against Tiger Woods's United States team at Royal Melbourne. The 2010 British Open champion came within a shot of forcing the battle for the Stonehaven Cup into a playoff at The Australian Golf Club on Sunday when he sealed a sizzling five-under-par 66 with an eagle at the 18th in the final round.

