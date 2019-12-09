Left Menu
Development News Edition

Real Kashmir FC's two home matches postponed due to Srinagar airport closure

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 15:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 15:26 IST
Real Kashmir FC's two home matches postponed due to Srinagar airport closure
Image Credit: Pixabay

Real Kashmir FC's two upcoming home I-League matches were on Monday postponed owing to inclement weather which has forced closure of the Srinagar airport, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said. Flight operations at Srinagar airport have been disrupted since Sunday due to dense fog.

"With the Srinagar Airport not being operational due to poor weather conditions, Real Kashmir Football Club's first two home matches against Gokulam Kerala FC on December 12, 2019, and Churchill Brothers FC Goa on December 15, 2019, stands postponed," the AIFF said in a press release. No flight operations took place on Monday morning because of poor visibility. Primary schools were also closed due to adverse weather conditions as heavy fog engulfed most parts of the valley.

"New dates for the matches will be announced soon," the AIFF added. Real Kashmir FC, which finished third in its debut season last year, had opened its campaign with a 1-1 draw against East Bengal at Kalyani, West Bengal, on December 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Fire and petrol bombs after 'generally peaceful' Hong Kong march, police say

Hong Kong protesters lit a fire outside court buildings, threw petrol bombs and spray-painted graffiti on government buildings, following a generally peaceful march at the weekend, police said on Monday. Protesters called for strikes across...

Cong subverted mandate in Karnataka; people taught it a

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress and its allies of stealing and subverting peoples mandate in Karnataka, and asked voters to elect a stable BJP government in Jharkhand with an absolute majority. With the BJP post...

'Salary delays, biz downturns top reasons for loan defaults'

Salary delays are the biggest reason for loan defaults by individual borrowers, followed by business downturns, says a survey. The survey comes months after official data showed that unemployment is at a four-decade high, the pace of econo...

UPDATE 9-'Sudden' volcano eruption in New Zealand kills five, several missing

At least five people were killed, up to 20 injured and several reported missing after a volcano that is a tourist attraction suddenly erupted off the coast of New Zealands North Island on Monday.Police said more casualties were feared with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019