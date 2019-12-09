'Jyoti' good time: Randhawa's son wants to be golfer, actor, writer

The golf course is Jyoti Randhawa's "office" and his son Zorawar aspires to go to that same office, play there and earn from there for the first 10 years of his professional life. He then wants to emulate his actor mother Chitrangada Singh for the next 20 years. And lastly, by the time the now 12-year-old reaches the age of 48, he wants to try his hand at something even his multi-talented parents didn't -- write for a living.

This career path was one day casually charted out by his father, but Zorawar seems to have taken it very seriously. When asked about his son, the eight-time Asian Tour winner was happy to talk after turning the clock back with a stunning seven-under on the final day of the Euro 1 million prize money AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open here.

"He wants to be a professional golfer. He is in India, fully into golf, he wants to play, followed me in few tournaments, really got the bug and now he is trying to make his way into golf," Jyoti said. He may have taken his father's life lessons seriously but doesn't pay much heed to his tips on golf.

His final-round score of 65 here, he hopes, would be reason enough for the son to start listening to father's golf lessons. "I give him some golf lessons, (he) doesn't listen to me. When I go away he will understand he was right. Now he will listen to me more, hopefully," he quipped.

Detailing his son's ambitions, Jyoti added, "He wants to be a professional golfer for 10 years – 18 to 28 – then 28 to 48 he will be an actor and 40 to rest of his life he will write books." "His mother is an actress. That's what I want him to do, let's see. He is a good-looking boy and sports will keep him fit.

"He will have to build up, he will have to be physically strong, till 28 he will be struggling, fighting and then you can do your acting classes and go into acting. I told him this once and he struck to it. "But right now he wants to be a professional golfer, after six years of honing his skills. This is going to be a perfect life, this is what I have told him."

But life has not exactly been easy for one of India's all-time greats in golf. Jyoti's marriage of 13 years with Chitrangada ended with a divorce in 2014, after which he was once quoted as saying that the house seems empty without her.

In December 2018, he was arrested on charges of poaching and was released on bail after spending nearly two months in prison. Jyoti, who also plays shooting sport, does scuba and sky diving and has interests in motor racing, believes golf helped all along.

"Golf is my life - my livelihood, whatever I have done or made is because of golf," he said. "It's a great sport, it's a great life, it's a passion and you are getting paid for your passion. I don't think many people in the world can say that they have a job which is their passion and they are paid for it.

"This is my office, can you imagine?" he asked before leaving for his next assignments — in Indonesia and Thailand.

