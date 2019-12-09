Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab face an uphill task against champions Chennai City

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ludhiana
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 18:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 18:09 IST
Punjab face an uphill task against champions Chennai City
Image Credit: pixabay

Defending champions Chennai City FC would look to notch up their second consecutive win of the season when they take on Punjab FC at the Guru Nanak Stadium here on Tuesday. Chennai City has played only one match this season. They won 1-0 at home against newcomers TRAU FC on the opening weekend and will be looking to step up a few gears to find their killer instinct in front of goal.

Speaking ahead of the match, head coach Akbar Nawas said, "We have to continue to improve our game in every match we play. It's always a learning curve for us." Punjab FC has registered just one point from their opening two fixtures, having lost 0-3 to Churchill Brothers, followed by a 1-1 draw against East Bengal at home. They led against East Bengal for the most part of the game, only to be denied three points by a late equalizer from Juan Mera.

Reflecting on the positives from that match, head coach Yan Law said, "We had a fantastic game against East Bengal and we dominated the entire game. We created many chances and unfortunately could not convert them. The late equalizer wasn't expected as our defense was rock solid the entire game." Looking forward to hosting the defending champions, he said, "The boys are confident about the next game against Chennai City FC and we are not going to make the same mistakes we made in the previous matches.

"We are not much worried about their attack as we have quality defenders in our team and they have worked very hard for this game. We are surely looking for a positive result."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Russia banned from Olympics, soccer World Cup for doctoring dope tests

Russia was banned from the worlds top sporting events for four years on Monday, including the next summer and winter Olympics and the 2022 soccer World Cup, for tampering with doping tests.The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA executive committ...

As petrol prices rise, more Egyptians convert to dual-fuel vehicles

The number of Egyptians switching to dual-fuel vehicles is accelerating as the government pushes motorists to use cheaper, cleaner and plentiful natural gas.About 300,000 vehicles, mostly taxis, and minibusses have been converted to dual-fu...

'Green Good Deeds' initiative to promote environmental awareness: Environment ministry

Minister of State, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Babul Supriyo in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on Monday said that his ministry coordinates a central sector scheme namely Environment Education, Awarenes...

Sharath Bachegowda emerges triumphant in Hosakote

Expelled from the BJP ahead of the December 5 bypolls, rebel Sharath Bachegowda has had the last laugh by winning as an independent from Hosakote assembly segment against the saffron partys M T B Nagaraj. Sharath, the 37-year-old son of BJ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019