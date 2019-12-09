Left Menu
Bugatha, Parul to lead Indian challenge in Tata Steel Kolkata 25K run

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 22:16 IST
  • Created: 09-12-2019 22:16 IST
Srinu Bugatha and Parul Chaudhary will lead a 25-member strong Indian contingent in the men's and women's sections in the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K run on December 15. Bugatha, who took the top spot at this year's Airtel Delhi Half Marathon, will face stiff competition from the Elite Distance Running Programme athlete Harshad Mhatre, who came third at the ADHM 2019.

Bugatha has won over 100 medals in national and international Running events since he took up the sport in 2010. He will aim to continue his superb form in the IAAF accredited Silver Label race. In the women's category, Parul Chaudhary, Priti Lamba and Chinta Yadav are among the top women athletes at the TSK 25K this year. Parul and Yadav finished second and third with timings of 1:13:55 and 1:15:28 respectively at the ADHM 2019.

They will vie for the honours with the strong contingent of international athletes led by Leonard Barsoton and Lonah Salpeter in the men's and women's category respectively. The Indian Runners:

Men: Srinu Bugatha, Durga Bahadur Budha, Anish Thapa, Harshad Mhatre, L. Ranjan Singh, Anil Kumar Yadav, Tirtha Pun, Anand Singh Rawat, Vicky Tomer, Batstrang A Sangma, Deepak Kumbhar. Women: Parul Chaudhary,Chinta Yadav, Priti Lamba, Kiranjeet Kaur, Shyamali Singh, Chandrakala Sharma, Arpita Saini, Kiran Sahdev, Kavita Yadav, Nandini Gupta.

