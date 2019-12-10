SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

SPORT-DOPING-RUSSIA Russia banned from next Olympics and World Cup soccer

Russia was banned from the world's top sporting events for four years on Monday, including the next summer and winter Olympics and the 2022 soccer World Cup, for tampering with doping tests. ATHLETICS-ABUDHABI

Kipyego rips up pacemakers' code to leave marathon field in his wake The world's elite athletes may think twice before employing Reuban Kipyego as a marathon pacemaker again, after the Kenyan had a late change of heart in a recent race and kicked on for a bizarre victory.

GOLF-PRESIDENTS Woods looks to draw a line under Reed violation ahead of Presidents Cup

United States captain Tiger Woods attempted to draw a line under Patrick Reed's rules violation at the Hero World Challenge over the weekend when his team touched down in Australia on Monday for this week's Presidents Cup. UPCOMING

NEW YORK-SPORTS ILLUSTRATED/ (PIX) (TV) SPORTS ILLUSTRATED To Present Annual Sportsperson of the Year Awards

Star-Studded event at Ziegfeld Ballroom to honor recipients for SI's Sportsperson of the Year, Muhammad Ali Legacy Award, SI Breakout Award and SI Kids' SportsKid of the Year 9 Dec 17:30 ET / 22:30 GMT

SOCCER SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Arsenal West Ham United face Arsenal in the Premier League.

9 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS/

Soccer - Asian Champions League 2020 draw Draw for the 2020 Asian Champions League.

10 Dec SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-GAL/PREVIEW (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Paris St Germain & Galatasaray news conferences & training Training and news conferences before Paris St Germain faces Galatasaray in Champions League soccer match

10 Dec SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM-LMO/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Atletico Madrid v Lokomotiv Moscow - news conferences & training Atletico Madrid and Lokomotiv Moscow prepare for their final Champions League group stage match. Atletico need to win the match to guarantee qualification to the knockout stages.

10 Dec 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SHK-ATT/PREVIEW

Soccer - Champions League - Shakhtar Donetsk v Atalanta news conference & training Shakhtar Donetsk and Atalanta hold news conferences and training sessions ahead their Group C match.

10 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-GNK/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Napoli v Genk Napoli host Genk in a Champions League Group E match needing a draw to qualify for the round of sixteen.

10 Dec 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT GOLF

GOLF-PRESIDENTS/ (TV) Golf - Presidents Cup

U.S. captain Tiger Woods and International team captain Ernie Els hold news conferences as their sides prepare for the Presidents Cup at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club. 10 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

PARALYMPICS PARALYMPICS-2020/ (TV)

Paralympics-Interview with Paralympics chief heading into 2020 Interview with International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons eight months before the Tokyo 2020 Games.

10 Dec 21:30 ET / 02:30 GMT CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-NZL/PREVIEW Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Series Preview

Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Preview of the three test series 10 Dec

SURFING SURFING-WSL/

Surfing - World Surf League - Vans Triple Crown of Surfing - Billabong Pipe Masters The final event of the World Surfing League's World Championship Tour (WCT) takes place at Pipeline, on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii. Ten men's qualifying spots for surfing's debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games are up for grabs for surfers on the 2019 WCT, adding further importance to this contest at one of surfing's most dangerous locations.

10 Dec NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

FOOTBALL-PHI-NYG Field Level Media-Eagles need win as Manning returns for Giants

Monday Night Football features Eli Manning's return as starter for the New York Giants against the playoff-hopeful Philadelphia Eagles, who look to keep pace with the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East. 9 Dec 20:20 ET / 01:20 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK Field Level Media-NFL notebook

Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. 9 Dec 20:45 ET / 01:45 GMT

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media-NBA notebook News and notes from around the NBA.

21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

