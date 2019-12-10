Seahawks RB Penny to miss rest of season

The Seattle Seahawks will be without running back Rashaad Penny for the rest of the season with a knee injury, coach Pete Carroll said Monday. Carroll didn't have an update on the specific nature of the injury, pending results from an MRI exam, although he did say it was a "significant" ACL sprain following the team's 28-12 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Penny left the game after being injured on a 16-yard reception on Seattle's first drive, immediately grabbing at the knee. The second-year pro went into Sunday after two of the best games of his career. He ran for a career-best 129 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries at the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 24. He followed up with more than 100 yards from scrimmage against Minnesota on Dec. 2, rushing for 74 yards and a score on 15 carries while adding 33 yards on four receptions.

"It's disappointing losing Penny," Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said on NFL.com after the game. "I feel for him. He's such a great competitor and has been tremendous the past several weeks." Penny finishes the season with 65 carries for 370 yards and three TDs. He also caught eight passes for 83 yards and a score.

He was an emerging complementary option for Seattle (10-3) behind Chris Carson, who has 1,057 rushing yards for his second consecutive 1,000-yard season. C.J. Prosise moves into a backup role, with Travis Homer next in line to pick up additional opportunities.

