Freddie Ljungberg provides update on Hector Bellerin, Kieran Tierney
Arsenal's interim manager Freddie Ljungberg said Hector Bellerin had discomfort in his hamstring in the warm-up and they decided not to play him in the match against West Ham United.
Arsenal's interim manager Freddie Ljungberg said Hector Bellerin had discomfort in his hamstring in the warm-up and they decided not to play him in the match against West Ham United. "Hector had a bit of feeling, I think, in his hamstring in the warm-up. Then we took the decision. I said I'm not going to force anyone to play if you don't feel 100 per cent," the club's official website quoted Ljungberg as saying.
Replacing Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland-Niles took his place in the team. Arsenal registered a 3-1 victory over West Ham United on Tuesday in the Premier League.
In another blow, Arsenal's Kieran Tierney was also forced to leave in the second half after falling badly during a West Ham attack. "Tierney, I think it's something with his shoulder but I don't know exactly what it is. But obviously we had to take him off so I think he's going to maybe go to the hospital and check what it is," Ljungberg said. (ANI)
