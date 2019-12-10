Left Menu
Morant, Grizzlies cruise past Warriors

The Memphis Grizzlies used six 3-pointers to bolt to a 24-11 lead in the first 7:19 of the game Monday night, then never trailed thereafter in a 110-102 victory over the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. Rookie star Ja Morant returned from a four-game layoff caused to back spasms to lead the way with a game-high 26 points and seven assists. He helped the Grizzlies win for just the second time in their last 10 games.

D'Angelo Russell and Alec Burks shared team-high scoring honors for the Warriors with 18 points. Attempting to build its first winning streak of the season after prevailing at Chicago on Friday, Golden State led 6-4 before Jonas Valanciunas connected on consecutive 3-pointers to get the visitors rolling.

Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Morant, and Grayson Allen added threes in a 20-5 burst that produced the 24-11 lead. The Warriors trimmed the deficit to two on multiple occasions, then got within 66-65 on a layup by Russell near the midpoint of the third period.

But Memphis immediately countered with a 13-1 flurry, powered by 3-pointers from Solomon Hill and Brooks, and a three-point play from De'Anthony Melton, to re-establish a double-digit lead. The closest the Warriors could get in the final period was 106-100 after two free throws by Burks with 1:32 to go before Morant iced the victory with a dunk 13 seconds later.

Morant hit 8 of 14 field-goal attempts and 3 of 5 3-point attempts for Memphis, which had opened a three-game Western swing with a loss at Utah on Saturday. Valanciunas registered 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Grizzlies while Brooks went for 17 points, Jackson 16 and Allen 15.

Memphis outshot Golden State 50.0 percent to 37.6 percent and outscored the hosts 45-33 on 3-pointers. Willie Cauley-Stein had 17 points, Draymond Green 16 and Omari Spellman 10 for the Warriors, who fell to 2-8 at home.

Russell collected a team-high seven assists to share game-high honors with Morant and the Grizzlies' Tyus Jones.

