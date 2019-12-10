Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pete Frates, ALS Ice Bucket Challenge inspiration, dies at 34

Former college baseball player Pete Frates, who popularised the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Ice Bucket Challenge, died on Tuesday at the age of 34.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Georgia
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 12:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 12:00 IST
Pete Frates, ALS Ice Bucket Challenge inspiration, dies at 34
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Former college baseball player Pete Frates, who popularised the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Ice Bucket Challenge, died on Tuesday at the age of 34. "Today Heaven received our angel: Peter Frates," his family said in a statement.

Frates, who was battling with ALS after being diagnosed with the disease in 2012, was the captain of the Boston College baseball team in 2006 and 2007, CNN reported. Frates along with his two fellow Boston College alumni helped ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, a movement to help find a cure for ALS, gain popularity.

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. The challenge which went viral on the internet in 2014, involved dumping ice water on one's head and making a donation to an ALS organisation.

The participant later used to challenge others to take part. The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge became a trend, engaging more than 17 million people. It raised $115 million during a two-month period in 2014, according to the ALS Association. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • CNN

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Not one bullet fired, situation in Kashmir normal: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the situation in Kashmir valley is completely normal and not a single bullet was fired. The situation in Kashmir valley is completely normal. I cant make Congresss condition normal, because...

Passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: India’s tryst with bigotry, says Priyanka Gandhi

In a sharp attack on the government, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said Indias tryst with bigotry and narrow minded exclusion was confirmed as the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha at midnight yesterd...

Questions mount over tours to deadly New Zealand volcano

Tourists caught in the deadly blast at New Zealands White Island were there despite a recent increase in volcanic activity, although experts said precise predictions on eruptions were all but impossible. Five people were killed, eight are s...

Dave Bautista to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

Former professional wrestler-actor Dave Bautista will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The ceremony for the ex WWE Superstar will be held at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida, as part of WrestleMania week on April 2, 2020.The Guardia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019