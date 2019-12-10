Pete Frates, ALS Ice Bucket Challenge inspiration, dies at 34

Former college baseball player Pete Frates, who popularised the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Ice Bucket Challenge, died on Tuesday at the age of 34. "Today Heaven received our angel: Peter Frates," his family said in a statement.

Frates, who was battling with ALS after being diagnosed with the disease in 2012, was the captain of the Boston College baseball team in 2006 and 2007, CNN reported. Frates along with his two fellow Boston College alumni helped ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, a movement to help find a cure for ALS, gain popularity.

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. The challenge which went viral on the internet in 2014, involved dumping ice water on one's head and making a donation to an ALS organisation.

The participant later used to challenge others to take part. The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge became a trend, engaging more than 17 million people. It raised $115 million during a two-month period in 2014, according to the ALS Association. (ANI)

