Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Cup far away, need to focus on present: Sharma

India batsman Rohit Sharma said they are not thinking too much about building the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup and want to focus on the present.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 15:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 15:51 IST
World Cup far away, need to focus on present: Sharma
India batsman Rohit Sharma . Image Credit: ANI

India batsman Rohit Sharma said they are not thinking too much about building the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup and want to focus on the present. "It (World Cup) is still a long, long way ahead and we just need to focus on winning series. If we will keep winning games and keep doing the right things on the field, the composition of the team will take care of itself," Sharma said in the pre-match press conference.

The premier tournament is scheduled to commence from October next year in Australia. Sharma stressed that if they will focus on the present that will help them more than anything.

"I think if we focus on the present that will help us more than anything else and I think right now that is our focus to win games and try to stay in present and see what are the mistakes we are making. So that when we come out and play every fresh game, we look like a different side," he said. India won the first T20I by six wickets but suffered an eight-wicket defeat in the second T20I against West Indies.

Sharma admitted that India made some mistakes in the second T20I and want to tighten up on those areas. "In the last game, yes we made some mistakes on the field whether it was with the bat, ball and also on the field. So, we know where we lacked as a team and we just need to tighten up on those areas and make sure those mistakes are not repeated again," Sharma said.

The series-decider between India and West Indies will be played on December 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

HC junks PIL seeking advance declaration of intention to enter post-poll alliances

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a PIL seeking directions to the Centre, AAP government and Election Commission EC to ensure there are no post-poll alliances by political parties to cobble a majority, as seen in Karnataka and Mahara...

Hong Kong leader rules out protest concessions ahead of Beijing visit

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday ruled out further concessions to the citys pro-democracy movement ahead of her weekend visit to Beijing, despite a landslide election defeat for the government and a peaceful mass march. The movement, ...

Sebi exempts family trusts linked to promoters of Somany Ceramics from open offer requirement

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday exempted private family trusts related to promoters of Somany Ceramics from the obligation of making open offer following their proposed acquisition of shares in the Kolkata-based company. The directive com...

Delhi court reserves verdict for Dec 16 in Unnao rape case against Kuldeep Sengar

A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved verdict for next week in the case of alleged kidnapping and rape of a woman by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao in 2017. District Judge Dharmesh Sharma said he will pronounce his judgment in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019