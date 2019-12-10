Left Menu
Ranji: Mumbai on verge of lead as Baroda trail by 130 runs

Ranji: Mumbai on verge of lead as Baroda trail by 130 runs
Domestic giants Mumbai are on the cusp of getting a first-innings lead after reducing Baroda to 301/9 despite a valiant unbeaten 100 by their opener Kedar Devdhar. Resuming on their overnight score of 362/8, Mumbai added 69 runs to their tally, as their innings folded up at 431.

For Mumbai, spinner Shams Mulani shone with both the bat and ball, as his 89 helped them cross the 400-run mark. Mulani, who was unbeaten on 56, added 33 runs to his score and eventually fell at 89.

He hammered 11 fours and two sixes in his 141-ball knock. Mulani played responsibly with the tail-enders Shashank Attarde (22) and Tushar Deshpande (18 not out), and was the last man to be dismissed, as he missed what could have been a terrific 100.

For Baroda, opener Kedar Devdhar (154 not out) staged a lone battle as Mulani (5-99) ran through their batting line up. Devdhar was the cynosure of eyes at the Reliance Stadium here, as he took the Mumbai attack to cleaners on the second day of the four-day game.

Devdhar has struck 20 fours and a six in his 184-ball stay at the crease so far. It will be an uphill task for Baroda if they want to go past Mumbai's first innings total.

Devdhar got support only from Vishnu Solanki (48) at the top, as the other opener Aditya Waghmode (2), Deepak Hooda (24), skipper Krunal Pandya (1) and Yusuf Pathan (2) fell cheaply. Wicket-keeper Viraj Bhosale (27) played his part as he supported Devdhar, but the stumper failed to convert his start.

Same was the case with Bhargav Bhatt (22), as Devdhar was devoid of partners at the other end. Brief Scores: Mumbai 431 all out (Shams Mulani 89, Ajinkya Rahane 79, Yusuf Pathan 3-26, Bhargav Bhatt 3-125) versus Baroda 301/9 (Kedar Devdhar 154 not out, V P Solanki 48, Shams Mulani 5-99). Baroda trail by 130 runs.

At Dharamshala: Himachal Pradesh 120 and 182 (Ankush Bains 74, Ravi Dhawan 53; Jaydev Unadkat 6-51) versus Saurashtra 141 (Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 47, Snell Patel 42; Vaibhav Arora 6-48) and 96/3 (Harvik Desai 46, Snell Patel 15; Vaibhav Arora 2-29). Saurashtra need 66 runs to win. At Dindigul: Karnataka 336 all out (Devdutt Padikkal 78, Pavan Deshpande 65; R Ashwin 4-79) versus Tamil Nadu 165/4 (Abhinav Mukund 47, Baba Aparajith 37; K Gowtham 3-61). Tamil Nadu trail by 171 runs.

At Meerut: Railways 253 and 58/5 (Nitin Bhille 18, Shivam Mavi 3-9, Yash Dayal 2-19) versus Uttar Pradesh 175 (Almas Shaukat 92 not out, Saurabh Kumar 21; Amit Verma 4-52, Himanshu Sangwan 4-71). Railways lead by 136 runs..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

