Left Menu
Development News Edition

India achieve their highest medal tally in South Asian Games!

India concluded the South Asian Games with their highest medal tally in the history of the tournament.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 18:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 18:30 IST
India achieve their highest medal tally in South Asian Games!
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

India concluded the South Asian Games with their highest medal tally in the history of the tournament. The contingent was able to win 310 medals, which includes 172 gold, 93 silver, and 45 bronze medals.

"India sets new record! India ends the #SouthAsianGames with a new medal record as they reach 310 medals, one more than their tally in 2016. India won 172 golds, 93 silver, and 45 bronze medals. Many congratulations to all the athletes for the fantastic feat. #SAG2019 #TeamIndia," SAI Media tweeted. India had claimed 309 medals in the 2016 edition of the South Asian Games and by winning 310 this time around, the contingent has broken their record.

Nepal concluded the tournament at the second position in the medal tally with a total of 204 medals. Sri Lanka and Pakistan are on the third and fourth spots respectively. The contingent had ended Monday with a total medal count of 279 medals. But the athletes have been able to add 31 more medals to take the total tally to 310. (ANI)

Today is the last day of the South Asian Games 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump assails FBI Director Wray after report finds no political bias

President Donald Trump berated FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday after a U.S. government investigation found no evidence of political bias when the FBI began investigating contacts between Trumps presidential campaign and Russia in 2...

UPDATE 1-Lebanon not expecting new aid pledges at Paris meeting - official

Lebanon does not expect new aid pledges at a conference which France is hosting on Wednesday to press for the quick formation of a new government that can tackle an acute financial crisis.French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian urged Leb...

The Autograph: Die-hard MSD fan Pranav wants "183 autographs" from his idol

Theres a certain amount of intrigue associated with 183 in Indian cricket and die-hard fans have their own reasons for remembering the number. For most, it is the score India defended against the mighty West Indies at the 1983 World Cup, fo...

11 more centres set up to facilitate registration of aspirants for NEET

Eleven more centres have been set up to facilitate trouble-free registration of aspirants for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET, an official spokesman said on Tuesday. The facilitation centres have been set up at Gandhi Memori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019