Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yankees reportedly shopping Happ to clear salary, sign Cole

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 22:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 22:15 IST
Yankees reportedly shopping Happ to clear salary, sign Cole

Focused on signing Gerrit Cole to a massive contract, the New York Yankees are actively pursuing trades to unload salary from their current 2020 roster. According to MLB Network, left-handed starter J.A. Happ is being shopped aggressively by the Yankees. Unloading Happ's $17 million salary for next season opens more than a spot in the rotation, as it also gets the Yankees halfway to what is expected to be Cole's annual average salary.

The Washington Nationals set a new landmark for starting pitcher salaries on Monday with a seven-year agreement with Stephen Strasburg valued at $35 million annually. Although some of the money in the $245 million contract with Strasburg is deferred per reports, the total set a new salary standard for starting pitchers. The 37-year-old Happ also holds a $17 million option for 2021. The vesting option automatically triggers if Happ makes 27 starts or pitches 165 innings in 2020. Last season, Happ started 30 games and pitched 161 1/3 innings.

Cole, 29, was 20-5 last season, leading the AL with a 2.50 ERA and the majors with 326 strikeouts. He was an All-Star for the third time, finished second to teammate Justin Verlander in Cy Young voting, and helped lead the Astros to within a game of winning their second World Series in three seasons. According to reports, the Los Angeles Angels are preparing for a bidding war with the Yankees for Cole's services. The Los Angeles Dodgers also have interest in Cole, among other pricey targets, per the report.

Cole is 94-52 with a 3.22 ERA in 192 games (all starts) in seven seasons. He has 1,336 strikeouts in 1,195 innings pitched. He spent five seasons with Pittsburgh after the Pirates drafted him No. 1 overall in 2011. The team traded him to the Astros in January 2018. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Undernutrition widespread among ethnic minority children in Vietnam

Undernutrition is particularly widespread among ethnic minority children in Vietnam, with stunting rates among the highest in the world, according to a new report launched today by the World Bank and Vietnams National Institute of Nutrition...

FACTBOX-Worker and environment safeguards among changes in new USMCA trade deal

Stronger worker and environmental protections top the changes to a new version of the North American trade deal that U.S., Mexican and Canadian representatives are due to sign in Mexico on Tuesday. The pact, which is expected to underpin 1....

UPDATE 2-UK midcaps slip on weak data; trade news cushions FTSE fall

Britains mid-cap index tumbled on Tuesday after lacklustre domestic growth data, while the FTSE 100 came off its earlier lows on a report that planned U.S. tariffs on China could be delayed. The bluechip index had slid as much as 1.3, weigh...

Sonia Gandhi hosts dinner for Cong MPs

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday hosted a dinner for party MPs as the Winter Session of Parliament nears end. The dinner attended by most of the party MPs comes a day before the Citizenship Amendment Bill is taken up by Rajya Sabh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019