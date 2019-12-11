Soccer-Napoli sack coach Ancelotti - club statement

Napoli has sacked Carlo Ancelotti as a coach, the Serie A club said on Tuesday, two hours after they beat Genk 4-0 to qualify for the Champions League round of 16.

"Napoli has decided to revoke the position of the first-team coach from Carlo Ancelotti," the club said in a statement.

"The relationship of friendship, esteem and mutual respect between the club, its president Aurelio De Laurentiis and Carlo Ancelotti remain intact."

