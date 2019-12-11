Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Napoli sack coach Ancelotti after reaching Champions League last 16

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 04:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 04:49 IST
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Napoli sack coach Ancelotti after reaching Champions League last 16

Napoli sacked Carlo Ancelotti, one of Europe's most successful coaches, on Tuesday, three hours after the Serie A club beat Genk 4-0 to qualify for the Champions League round of 16 and end a nine-match winless run.

The club confirmed it had dismissed the 60-year-old coach, who has won domestic league titles in England, France, Germany and Italy and the Champions League three times, in a statement on Twitter. "Napoli has decided to revoke the position of first-team coach from Carlo Ancelotti," it read. "The relationship of friendship, esteem and mutual respect between the club, its president Aurelio De Laurentiis and Carlo Ancelotti remain intact."

The decision followed a tense few weeks at the club during which Ancelotti criticised a decision by De Laurentiis, Napoli's flamboyant owner, to confine the team to a training-camp for a week. The players broke off the camp halfway through, refusing to stay in the hotel although they continued to train.

Ancelotti's dismissal had been widely predicted by the Italian media who said Napoli had lined up Gennaro Gattuso, fired by AC Milan at the end of last season, as his replacement. At the same time, Napoli, runners-up in Serie A for three of the last four seasons, suffered a slump in form which saw them drop to seventh in Serie A and out of the title race.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-UK's Johnson now less certain of election victory - YouGov

Britains election race has tightened markedly over the past two weeks and Prime Minister Boris Johnson is now likely to win only a modest majority in Thursdays vote, according to a closely watched forecast released on Tuesday.The 28-seat Co...

Niners put WR Goodwin on IR

The San Francisco 49ers put wide receiver Marquise Goodwin on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season. Goodwin appeared in nine games this season, starting six, and finished with 12 catches for 186 yards and one touchdown. The seventh-ye...

UPDATE 1-Huawei's CFO wins Canada court fight to see more documents related to her arrest

Lawyers for Huaweis chief financial officer have won a court battle after a judge asked Canadas attorney general to hand over more evidence and documents relating to the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, according to a court ruling released on Tuesda...

Trump warned Russia not to interfere in U.S. elections -White House

U.S. President Donald Trump, in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday, warned Russia not to interfere in U.S. elections, the White House said.Trump also urged Russia to resolve its conflict with Ukraine, and he em...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019