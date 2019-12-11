Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Foster gets the nod as new All Blacks coach

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 06:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 06:33 IST
UPDATE 1-Rugby-Foster gets the nod as new All Blacks coach
Image Credit: Twitter (@AllBlacks)

Ian Foster was appointed the new head coach of the All Blacks on Wednesday, promoted from his role as assistant under Steve Hansen to take up the reins at the most successful national rugby team of the modern era. Foster served eight years as Hansen's assistant and his appointment maintains New Zealand Rugby's policy of promoting from within the organization.

Hansen, who succeeded his former boss Graham Henry in 2012 after eight years as his assistant, left the post after this year's Rugby World Cup, where New Zealand's hopes of a third straight triumph were ended by England in the semi-finals. Foster was awarded a two-year deal and takes over a team that the rugby-mad nation expects to win every game.

"He brings world-class international experience to the role, an incredibly strong coaching team, and we think he'll do an outstanding job," NZR Chairman Brent Impey said in a statement. Foster, 54, beat Canterbury Crusaders coach Scott Robertson to the position, with the pair the only confirmed contenders after NZR contacted 26 coaches about the job.

"I feel truly privileged and honored to be given this opportunity and I can't wait to lead the team into the next chapter of what is a remarkable legacy," Foster said. "I'm incredibly proud of what we have achieved in the All Blacks over the last eight years and I'm excited and energized by a new coaching team who will join me."

His four-strong team of assistants would be announced at a later date, NZR said. Hansen said late last year that he would not continue beyond the 2019 World Cup, and Dave Rennie, Jamie Joseph, Warren Gatland and Joe Schmidt were all mooted as potential candidates to replace him.

The All Blacks' comprehensive loss to England in the semi-finals in Japan was seen as a blow to Foster's position as the candidate of continuity. Rennie, however, took the Australia job while Joseph chose to remain with Japan.

Both Gatland and Schmidt ruled themselves out of contention, making the appointment a shoot-out between Foster and Robertson, who was seen as a real challenger due to his far more successful coaching record. "As someone who knows 'Razor' well as a former team mate, he was a very impressive candidate and these decisions are never easy," new NZR Chief Executive Mark Robinson said of Robertson.

"We know Razor is an outstanding coach and I have no doubt he'll have a big future in our game at international level."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Pound slips on UK poll projections, dollar eyes Fed

The British pound slipped early on Wednesday after a poll showed a narrowing lead for Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party in an election later in the week, while U.S. dollar movement looked to the Federal Reserves policy meetin...

EXCLUSIVE-Thai electronics firm compensates exploited workers in rare award

Burmese migrants who were illegally charged excessive recruitment fees to secure jobs at an electronics manufacturer in Thailand are being compensated in a rare award expected to spotlight a practice known to trap workers in modern slavery....

FEATURE-Urban planning in Afghanistan: angry warlords and no census

Like any other mayor of a booming city, Kabul Mayor Ahmad Zaki Sarfaraz worries about traffic congestion, affordable housing, and water shortages, but with an added wrinkle he has no idea how many people live in the Afghan capital.The last ...

DART buoy network developed to provide tsunami monitoring, detection data

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and Civil Defence Minister Peeni Henare have today announced the deployment of a network of DART Deep-ocean Assessment and Reporting of Tsunami buoys.New Zealand and the Pacific region are particularl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019