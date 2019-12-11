Left Menu
Development News Edition

David Schumacher to race in MRF Challenge

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sakhir
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 13:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 13:17 IST
David Schumacher to race in MRF Challenge

David Schumacher, son of former Formula One driver Ralf, will race at the MRF Challenge, India's only FIA-approved international series, at the Bahrain International Circuit here on December 13 and 14. The MRF Challenge will witness a total of four races spread over two days.

The 18-year old David has been in tremendous form in the past year, having emerged Rookie Champion with eight wins in his category while finishing ninth overall in the 2018 Formula 4 ADAC Championship, followed by fourth overall with four wins in the 2019 Formula 3 Regional European Championship. David is the latest among high-profile drivers, who have utilised the MRF Challenge, organised by the Madras Motor Sports Club, as a stepping stone to further their racing careers.

Mick Schumacher, Harrison Newey, son of Formula 1 ace designer Adrian Newey, Formula 1 test driver with Alfa Romeo Racing Tatiana Calderon and last season's winner Jamie Chadwick, who is also the champion of the inaugural W Series this year, are some of the big names to have participated in the MRF Challenge. "I am really excited to race with the MRF Challenge in Bahrain. The series is a good platform to race in the winter break. I am looking forward to get the chance to do my first race in Bahrain and to prepare for the season 2020," David said.

Looking ahead to Round 2 of the series, Arun Mammen, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, MRF Ltd, said: "At the outset, we would like to welcome David Schumacher to MRF Challenge. He follows his cousin, Mick, son of multiple F1 champion Michael Schumacher, and who participated in the championship couple of seasons ago and is now looking to break into F1. "David joins other teenagers from Europe and the United States who showcased their talent in the first round at Dubai last month with some very competitive racing."

The first round of the MRF Challenge last month in Dubai, comprising five races, saw Belgian teenager Michelangelo Amendola dominating with three wins, besides topping the qualifying session and posting three fastest laps to pocket 119 points. The other two races were won by veteran Australian Dylan Young and 16-year old Indian-American Yuven Sundaramoorthy.

Trailing Amendola on the points table is British teenager Joshua Mason (77), ahead of Young (65).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Aramco IPO to help Saudi economic shift from oil - finance minister

Saudi Aramcos listing will boost the kingdoms efforts to diversify from oil as the bulk of proceeds will be injected in domestic projects, while the global buzz surrounding the deal will help lure foreign capital, the finance minister said....

FOREX-Dollar grinds higher on hopes for tariff delay; Swedish crown surges

The U.S. dollar clawed higher on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting and drew some support from hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will delay the imposition of tariffs on Chinese goods.The notable m...

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at World Court

Myanmar leader Aung Sun Suu Kyi arrived on Wednesday at the International Court of Justice in The Hague shortly before her country presents its defence against a suit alleging genocide of its Rohingya minority.Suu Kyi is expected to begin h...

Infosys Awarded UN Global Climate Action Award in Carbon Neutral Now Category at COP 25

Infosys is the first Indian corporate to receive this award BENGALURU, India, Dec. 11, 2019 PRNewswire -- Infosys NYSE INFY, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, was presented with the prestigious United Nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019