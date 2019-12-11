Left Menu
Haryana have edge over Maharashtra

  • Rohtak
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 19:08 IST
Haryana seized the upper hand against Maharashtra on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Group C encounter here on Wednesday, having reduced their opponents to 61 for five in the second innings. Skipper Harshal Patel did the star turn for Haryana, taking four wickets in the first innings, as Maharashtra were all out for 247. Patel added two more wickets to his kitty in the second innings as Maharashtra trailed by 93 runs.

Resuming at 88 for 4, Maharashtra skipper Naushad Shaik (60) defied the home team attack, even as wickets regularly fell at the other end. A N Kazi (36) and A B Dandekar (30) were the others to make useful contributions. After Tinu Kundu ended Shaik's innings, Kazi and Dandekar helped Maharashtra push the score to 247.

In the second innings, Maharashtra were rocked early by Patel, who got SM Gugale (0) and CG Khurana (0) with the team score on zero. The in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad (7, 26 balls) and Shaik added 41 runs for the third wicket before Kundu dismissed the former.

Haryana's first innings total of 401 was built on superb tons by opener Shubham Rohilla (142) and middle-order batsman Shivam Chauhan (117). Brief Scores:

Haryana 1st innings: 401 all out in 124.2 overs (Shivam Chauhan 117, Shubham Rohilla 142, AA Sanklecha 4/83, SS Bachhav 3/76) vs Maharashtra 247 all out in 96 overs (Naushad Shaik 60, AN Kazi 36; Harshal Patel 4/70, AH Hooda 3/50, Tinu Kundu 3/52) and 61 for 5 in 19 overs (N Shaik 27; Harshal Patel 2/12, AH Hooda 2/24). At Agartala: Tripura 1st innings: 289 all out in 81.2 overs (Milind Kumar 59; Harmeet Singh 56, Pratyush Singh 40; Ashish Kumar 3/40, Ajay Yadav 3/61) vs Jharkhand 1st innings: 136 all out in 43 overs (Virat Singh 47, Vivek Tiwari 30; Rana Dutta 4/42, AK Sarkar 3/43) and 91 for 2 in 20 overs (Md Nazim 40).

At Guwahati: Services 1st innings: 124 all out in 52.1 overs (VS Hathwala 34; AK Das 4/39) and 279 all out in 45 overs (Rajat Paliwal 89, Vikas Hathwala 51; Arup Das 5/44) vs Assam 1st innings: 162 all out in 64.2 overs (Riyan Parag 66, Gokul Sharma 32; Diwesh Pathania 5/58, Shadab Nazar 3/44) and 74 for 5 in 31 overs (Sachidanad Pandey 2/12). At Dehradun: Jammu and Kashmir 1st innings: 182 all out 49.2 overs (SP Khajuria 47; RS Shah 3/18) and 304 all out in 65.4 overs (Fazil Rashid 73, Abdul Samad 60, Ram Dayal 41) beat Uttarakhand 1st innings: 84 all out in 31 overs (D Negi 24 not out; M Mudhasir 5/13, Ram Dayal 4/28) and 149 all out in 46 overs (D Negi 55 not; Ram Dayal 5/58) by 253 runs. J&K: 6 points, Uttarakhand: 0.

At Raipur: Chhattisgarh 1st innings: 134 all out in 52.2 overs (AJ Mandal 47; Rajesh Mohanty 6/47) and 78 all out in 36.4 overs (Ashtosh Singh 43; Rajesh Mohanty 4/19, SB Pradhan 4/34) lost to Odisha 1st innings: 215 for 9 in 76.4 overs (Sujit Lenka 56, Biplab Samantray 30; Puneet Datey 4/58) by an innings and 3 runs. Odisha: 7 points, Chhattisgarh: 0.

