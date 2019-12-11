Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Australian Cameron Smith has said he has lost any friendship he had with Patrick Reed after criticizing the American for his controversial bunker penalty in the Bahamas last week. BASEBALL-MLB

MLB to hold first regular-season games in Mexico City Major League Baseball (MLB) announced plans on Tuesday to hold regular season games in Mexico City for the first time in 2020, with the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres expected to play a two-game series there on April 18-19.

GOLF-PRESIDENTS-WOODS Woods, Couples continue golden Presidents Cup alliance

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The Presidents Cup has showcased high-quality pairings throughout its 25-year history but none have endured quite like the dynamic duo of Tiger Woods and Fred Couples. UPCOMING

CRICKET CRICKET-T20-IND-WIN/

Cricket-India v West Indies T20 series Hosts India take on West Indies in the final Twenty20 International of the three-match series in Mumbai.

11 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT CRICKET-TEST-AUS-NZL/

Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - First test Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - First test at Perth Stadium - Day/Night

12 Dec CRICKET-TEST-PAK-LKA/

Cricket-Pakistan v Sri Lanka 1st test in Rawalpindi Day two of Pakistan's first test on home soil in more than 10 years against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi.

12 Dec SOCCER

SOCCER-CLUB-ALS-HIE/REPORT Soccer - FIFA Club World Cup - Al Sadd v Hienghene Sport

Al Sadd, representing host nation Qatar, play Oceania champions Hienghene Sport in the first round of the FIFA Club World Cup in Doha. 11 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SHK-ATT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Shakhtar Donetsk v Atalanta

Shakhtar Donetsk host Atalanta in a Champions League Group C match with both teams still having a chance of reaching the last sixteen. 11 Dec 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DZA-MCI/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Dinamo Zagreb v Manchester City

Dinamo Zagreb need to beat already qualified Manchester City in Champions League Group C clash to stand any chance of reaching the competition's knockout rounds. 11 Dec 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM-LMO/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Atletico Madrid v Lokomotiv Moscow

Atletico Madrid host Lokomotiv Moscow in their final Champions league Group D game. 11 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-GAL/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Paris St Germain v Galatasaray

Paris St Germain face Galatasaray in Champions League soccer match 11 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BRU-MAD/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Club Brugge v Real Madrid

Club Bruges host Real Madrid in their final Champions League Group A game. 11 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-B04-JUV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Bayer Leverkusen v Juventus

Bayer Leverkusen competes with Juventus in the Champions League. 11 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/ Soccer - Premier League preview

Preview of the weekend's Premier League action 12 Dec 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BAY-TOT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Bayern Munich v Tottenham Hotspur

11 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-LALIGA/

INTERVIEW-Soccer-La Liga's Nash and Holden speak to Reuters in Los Angeles NBA Hall of Famer Steve Nash and former USMNT midfielder Stuart Holden, who are both part owners of La Liga's RCD Mallorca, speak to Reuters about the league's efforts to make inroads in North American market.

12 Dec SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

12 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

12 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT GOLF

GOLF-PRESIDENTS/ (TV) Golf - Presidents Cup

Day one of the Presidents Cup. Tiger Woods leads the United States and Ernie Els the International team at Royal Melbourne Golf Club. 12 Dec 17:30 ET / 22:30 GMT

SURFING SURFING-WSL/

Surfing - World Surf League - Vans Triple Crown of Surfing - Billabong Pipe Masters The final event of the World Surfing League's World Championship Tour (WCT) takes place at Pipeline, on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii. Ten men's qualifying spots for surfing's debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games are up for grabs for surfers on the 2019 WCT, adding further importance to this contest at one of surfing's most dangerous locations.

12 Dec

