Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi face innings defeat as Jalaj scalps six

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thumba
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 19:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 19:36 IST
Delhi face innings defeat as Jalaj scalps six

Off-spinner Jalaj Saxena showed his Delhi counterparts how to bowl on an unresponsive track with a six-wicket haul, raising visions of an innings victory for Kerala in their first round Ranji Trophy group A encounter here on Wednesday. On a track where Delhi's Shivam Sharma, Vikas Mishra and Tejas Baroka disappointed, domestic warhorse Saxena scalped 6 for 63 in 24 overs to skittle out Delhi for 142 in their first innings. This was after Kerala posted a massive 525 for nine declared.

With 383 runs in arrears, Kerala captain Sachin Baby rightly asked Delhi to follow-on and their openers Anuj Rawat (87 off 103 balls) and Kunal Chandela (51 off 103 balls) added 130 for the opening stand. At stumps, Delhi were 142 for one in their second innings and still needing 241 to avoid what could be a humiliating innings defeat.

It will largely depend on skipper Dhruv Shorey's temperament and ability to bat through the day and get at least a point. For Kerala, a lot will depend on spinners Saxena, Karaparambil Monish and Sijomon Joseph to get those nine wickets, with support from fast bowler Sandeep Warrier.

The morning belonged to Saxena as he bowled his fast off-breaks, and the Delhi batsmen didn't show enough stomach for a fight, which is mandatory after conceding 50 plus runs in the first innings. Skipper Shorey (19 off 72 balls) put his head down during his partnership of 42 with deputy Nitish Rana (25) but edged one to Robin Uthappa in the slip cordon. Left-hander Rana was also caught by Uthappa off left-arm spinner Monish's bowling.

After that it was like a procession and a partnership of 37 for the ninth wicket between Navdeep Saini (25) and Vikas Mishra (13) took them to a 140-plus score. The performance improved in the second innings as former India U-19 captain Anuj Rawat slammed 10 fours and three sixes to show positive intent, while the more orthodox Kunal Chandela was ready to wait for the loose deliveries.

During the end of the day, skipper Baby brought himself to bowl and removed Rawat to bring in some cheer for the home team, which will surely go for the jugular on the final day. Brief Scores

At Thumba: Kerala 525/9 decl. Delhi 142 in 62.4 overs (Nitish Rana 25, Navdeep Saini 25, Jalaj Saxena 6/63 in 24 overs, Sijomon Joseph 2/7) and 142/1 (Anuj Rawat 87, Kunal Chandela 51).

At Jaipur: Rajasthan 257 and 157/8 (Mahipal Lomror 43, Sanvir Singh 3/28). Punjab 358 (Mandeep Singh 122, Anmol Malhotra 76, Gurkeerat Mann 68).

At Vijaywada: Andhra 211 and 100/2 (Hanuma Vihari 27, Rajneesh Gurbani 1/38).

Vidarbha 441 (Ganesh Sathish 237, Mohit Kale 82, Cheepurapalli Stephen 5/110)

At Hyderabad: Hyderabad 233 and 239/6 (Tanmay Agarwal 96, Axar Patel 2/44). Gujarat 313 (Manprit Juneja 94, Rujul Bhatt 65, Mehidy Hassan 4/78).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Probe finds CRPF official's complaint 'wrong'

A probe by senior Jharkhand officials found the complaint of an assistant commandant-rank officer of the CRPF wrong, and the para-military force has removed him from poll duty, Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said on Wednesday. ...

Pompeo condemns deadly Taliban attack on U.S. military base

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday condemned a suicide bombing in Afghanistan near Bagram air force base that he said killed more than four dozen civilians and wounded at least five U.S.-led coalition troops.Want to condemn th...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher; Dow hit by Boeing, Home Depot

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq indexes opened slightly higher on Wednesday, with investors waiting for the Federal Reserves decision on monetary policy, while losses in Boeing and Home pressured the Dow Jones index.The SP 500 was up 3.23 points,...

EIB provides EUR 65m to KCM AD to raise lead and zinc production

The European Investment Bank EIB has agreed to provide a EUR 65m loan to KCM AD, a Bulgarian producer of lead and zinc, to raise its production output by 25. At the same time, the companys use of recycled materials will increase significant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019