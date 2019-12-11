Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-ATP completes Italian job as Calvelli named new CEO

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 19:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 19:58 IST
Tennis-ATP completes Italian job as Calvelli named new CEO

Italy's emerging influence in the sphere of world tennis was underlined on Wednesday as Massimo Calvelli was confirmed as the new chief executive of the men's Tour's governing body the ATP.

The 45-year-old, formerly in charge of sports brand Nike's marketing division, will take up his post on Jan. 1, the same day as new chairman and fellow Italian Andrea Gaudenzi. Briton Chris Kermode has combined the two roles since 2013 but failed to garner enough support in May from the ATP Player Council -- headed by Novak Djokovic -- and will stand down at the end of December.

An ATP statement said Calvelli was the "unanimous choice" of the ATP Board of Directors. "I am delighted and honoured to be appointed as the new CEO of the ATP," said Calvelli. "I have been involved in professional tennis for most of my life and I look forward to bringing my passion and knowledge of the sport into this role.

"It's a very exciting time to be involved with the ATP Tour as we strive to build on the growth of recent years, and I look forward to getting started in January." Former player Gaudenzi welcomed the appointment. "We share a great passion for the sport and I'm confident our diverse business experiences will serve the Tour well as we work on the future direction of men's professional tennis," he said.

Italy will host the ATP Finals from 2021 in Turin, the city taking over from London which has had great success since 2009 in staging the event featuring the world's top eight players. Matteo Berrettini made his debut at the elite tournament last month after becoming only the fourth Italian to crack the top 10 of the ATP Rankings since they were established in 1973.

The ATP's NextGen Finals are held in Milan. Calvelli and Gaudenzi's priority will be to smooth the waters after a turbulent a period of political infighting in men's tennis with one of the main concerns of the players being the distribution of prize money despite big increases.

Balancing the demands of tournament owners and players proved to be a never-ending battle for Kermode.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We don't divide people in Bengal: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that unity in diversity is the ethos of West Bengal and people in the state are not divided on the basis of caste, creed and religion. Speaking at the Bengal Business Conclave he...

Budapest bikers hand out sandwiches and hope for Christmas

On a chilly evening before Christmas, more than a dozen cyclists emerge from the basement of an old apartment building in Budapest with backpacks full of sandwiches to feed the homeless. They are the Budapest Bike Maffia, a voluntary organi...

Vikas Swarup appointed Secretary (West) in foreign ministry

Senior diplomat Vikas Swarup was on Wednesday appointed Secretary West in the Ministry of External Affairs, a Personnel Ministry order said. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet ACC has approved the appointment of Swarup, a 1986 batch ...

EIB invests EUR 76.5 million in solar projects in Spain during COP25

During the UN Climate Change conference in Madrid, COP 25, the European Investment Bank EIB has announced that it has invested EUR 76.5 million in one of the largest solar projects in Spain, demonstrating its strong commitment in regards to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019