Left Menu
Development News Edition

Graeme Smith appointed CSA interim director of cricket

  • PTI
  • |
  • Johannesburg
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 22:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 22:41 IST
Graeme Smith appointed CSA interim director of cricket
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Former captain Graeme Smith was on Wednesday appointed as Cricket South Africa's (CSA) interim director of cricket. CSA's acting CEO Jacques Faul said that Smith will remain on the post until the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year.

"I am delighted that Graeme has agreed to assist Cricket South Africa up until the IPL next year," Faul said in a statement. Smith was quoted as saying by CSA: "I've publicly stated a number of times that I would love to assist CSA in this difficult time, particularly in developing this new role of Director of Cricket.

"I'm still as passionate about South African cricket as I ever was and I''m looking forward to getting stuck into the role." The announcement came two weeks before the first of four Test matches against England, starting in Centurion on December 26.

Smith's appointment came against a backdrop of the crisis in South African cricket. Chief executive Thabang Moroe was suspended on charges of misconduct last week but the board, led by president Chris Nenzani, ignored widespread calls to resign. Smith's immediate role could involve appointing a selection panel and coaching staff ahead of the England series.

Faul lavished praise on the legendary Proteas batsman, who has scored over 15,000 runs across all formats in international cricket. "He is a natural leader and his knowledge of the game is second to none. To have him on board to work with the professional cricket arm of CSA, as well as the cricketing pipeline, which is so vital for our game, is a massive shot in the arm for CSA during this period," Faul said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for raping mother

A 20-year-old man was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly raping his mother on multiple occasions over the last three months, police said. Cidco police made the arrest following a complaint lodged by the woman early on Wednesday.Accord...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq higher ahead of Fed meet; Dow hit by Boeing, Home Depot

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq indexes held on to gains on Wednesday as traders awaited the Federal Reserves December policy statement for clues on the domestic economys strength, while the Dow Jones index was pressured by losses in Boeing and H...

Myanmar's Suu Kyi rejects genocide claims at top UN court

The Hague, Dec 11 AFP Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi rejected allegations of genocide against Myanmar in the UNs top court Wednesday, despite admitting the army may have used excessive force against Rohingya Muslims. Suu Kyi denied m...

Man held for molesting teenage daughter

A man was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly molesting his 13-year-old daughter, police said. Cidco police arrested the accused from his residence in Sainagar locality in the city following a complaint lodged by his wife, police said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019