Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harrelson named 2020 Ford C. Frick Award winner

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-12-2019 00:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-12-2019 00:06 IST
Harrelson named 2020 Ford C. Frick Award winner

Former Chicago White Sox television play-by-play announcer Ken Harrelson was named the winner of the 2020 Ford C. Frick Award by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum on Wednesday. Harrelson, 78, will receive the award on July 25, 2020 in Cooperstown, N.Y.

"I am truly humbled to receive the greatest honor for any broadcaster in baseball," Harrelson said in a statement released by the team. "I would like to thank the Frick Award committee for selecting me for this tremendous honor. It is very humbling to join the impressive list of past recipients, including all of the voices who educated and entertained generations of Chicago fans over the years. I also want to thank the White Sox organization for allowing me the opportunity to bring the great game of baseball to our fans. "In the end, broadcasting has always been about having a conversation with Sox fans, and I need to thank them from the bottom of my heart for allowing me into their homes each night to talk about the team and the sport we all love."

Known for his homespun calls and his unabashed love of the White Sox, Harrelson spent seven seasons (1975-81) calling games for the Boston Red Sox and two with the New York Yankees (1987-88). In between, he was Chicago's announcer from 1982-85 before he spent the 1986 season as the team's general manager. He rejoined the White Sox in 1990 and retired following the 2018 season.

He becomes the fifth former White Sox voice to win the award, joining Jack Brickhouse (1983), Harry Caray (1989), Bob Elson (1979) and Milo Hamilton (1992). "His passion for baseball is unmatched, and he has entertained generations of White Sox fans with his stories, experiences and insight," team chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said of Harrelson, known as "Hawk" to fans. "He cared passionately about the White Sox and like our fans, took every win and loss to heart."

Harrelson played for four teams during his major league career from 1963-71. His best season came in 1968 with the Red Sox, when he was an All-Star and led the majors with 109 RBIs. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares plunge 15 pc on capital infusion concerns

Tri-service exercise INDRA- 2019 between India and Russia conducts

Google Chrome 79 introduces real-time phishing protections, password breach warnings

COP25: Science unequivocal on urgency to act, UN General Assembly President says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo condemns deadly Taliban attack on U.S. military base

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday condemned a suicide bombing in Afghanistan near Bagram air force base that he said killed more than four dozen civilians and wounded at least five U.S.-led coalition troops.Want to condemn th...

Pictures of the Year: A Picture and its Story

From the protests convulsing Hong Kong to that exchange between U.S. First Lady Melania Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Reuters photographers covered the biggest news stories of 2019 and captured some of its most viral mom...

Raiders RB Jacobs could return this week

Oakland Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs is expected to return this week after sitting out the teams Week 14 loss to the Tennessee Titans. NFL Network reported Wednesday that Jacobs was encouraged by test results and is feeling bette...

Pictures of the Year: A Picture and its Story

From the protests convulsing Hong Kong to that exchange between U.S. First Lady Melania Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Reuters photographers covered the biggest news stories of 2019 and captured some of its most viral mom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019