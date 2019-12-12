Left Menu
Bucs QB Winston plans to play despite thumb injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston said Wednesday that he intends to play in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions despite having a hairline fracture of the thumb on his throwing hand. "It's getting better every day," Winston told reporters. "I'm just taking it day by day. I'm gonna be ready to go as soon as I can."

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is taking the wait-and-see approach. "He's day to day right now," Arians said. "He's got a little bit of a brace on it right now, and we'll see how it goes during the week."

Winston participated in practice on Wednesday but didn't throw during the part of practice open to the media. Winston was injured late in the second quarter of last Sunday's victory over the Indianapolis Colts. He said his right hand hit the helmet of Indianapolis defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad just before halftime.

Winston didn't know there was an issue until he returned to the field for the start of the third quarter and started having trouble gripping the football. He missed one series during the quarter because of the injury with backup Ryan Griffin filling in. Winston saw a hand specialist on Monday, who granted him the OK to continue playing despite the swelling and soreness.

Winston passed for 456 yards against the Colts, a career best and the third-highest single-game output in franchise history. He also threw four touchdown passes and was intercepted three times. He ranks second in the NFL with 4,115 yards and is tied for second with 26 touchdown passes. But it is the league-high 23 interceptions -- also a career worst -- that is placing Winston's future with the club in doubt.

Winston said he isn't paying attention to all the chatter and speculation about his future. "It's quite easy, really, when you've got a game every week. I've got an opponent to focus on," Winston said. "It's bigger than me. It's about this team. We've gotta focus on how we're gonna try to beat the Detroit Lions and whoever our opponent is the next week. But right now, it's the Lions, and we've gotta focus on that."

