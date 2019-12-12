Left Menu
Report: MLB's findings into Astros due in early 2020

  • Updated: 12-12-2019 03:08 IST
  • Created: 12-12-2019 03:08 IST
Findings from Major League Baseball's investigation into the Houston Astros' alleged cheating are now scheduled to be released after the new year, but before the 2020 season begins in late March, The Athletic reported Wednesday. The Astros are embroiled in the scandal that stemmed from evidence the team stole signs electronically during the 2017 season. While sign stealing is commonplace, the use of electronics to do so, like cameras from center field toward the opposing catcher, is forbidden by rule.

The completed report is now expected to including MLB's findings on possible violations in the 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons and will require the review of over 70,000 emails. The Astros advanced to the postseason in all three seasons under investigation, winning the World Series in 2017 and falling one game short of winning it all again this past season when the Washington Nationals prevailed.

Wednesday's report says that MLB has strong leads into the 2017 violations, and while it does have some leads in regard to the 2018 season, those are not as strong. The current MLB investigation began Nov. 12 and was sparked when former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers revealed a system where Houston used video to steal signs from the opposing catcher. The batter was tipped off to an offspeed pitch by the sound of banging on a trash can in the tunnel leading into the clubhouse.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

