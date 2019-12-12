Left Menu
Pacers rally in 4th to down Celtics

Domantas Sabonis recorded a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds, and the Indiana bench came up big in the fourth quarter to power the Pacers to a 122-117 win over the visiting Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Indiana handed Boston just its second loss in the last eight games, but the Pacers needed to rally in the fourth quarter to do it. The Celtics outscored the Pacers 37-23 in the third quarter to take a 10-point lead into the final period.

Aaron and Justin Holiday provided key minutes in the fourth, and the two finished with 18 and 17 points, respectively. The brothers scored three consecutive baskets as part of a 10-2 run to open the fourth quarter, setting Indiana on its way in the pivotal frame. The duo also provided a spark defensively, helping create transition scoring opportunities with five combined steals. Justin Holiday made three, and Aaron Holiday had two.

The Holidays were two of six Indiana players to score in double figures, joining Sabonis, whose baby hook in the paint with 32.4 seconds proved vital. Sabonis flirted with a triple-double, matching Malcolm Brogdon and Boston's Jaylen Brown with a game-high eight assists. Brogdon led the Pacers with 29 points, including the final four free throws to put the game away. T.J. Warren added 14 points, and Myles Turner scored 11.

Kemba Walker scored a season-high 44 points for the Celtics, but his potential game-tying 3-point attempt in the closing seconds came up short when Warren got a piece of the ball. Brown added 18 points and Jayson Tatum scored 16. Brad Wanamaker totaled 12 points off the bench, but the Celtics got just seven more from the reserves.

Indiana dominated in bench points 47-19. The Pacers also won the battle of forced turnovers 15-10 and outshot the Celtics at the free throw line 30 of 36 to 17 of 22.

