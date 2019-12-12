Left Menu
Leonard leads Clippers to win in return to Toronto

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Toronto
  • |
  • Updated: 12-12-2019 08:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-12-2019 08:25 IST
Kawhi Leonard scored 23 points and added six assists and five rebounds on his return to Toronto, and the visiting Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Raptors 112-92 Wednesday night. Lou Williams scored 18 points and had eight assists off the bench for the Clippers, who have won five of their past six games. Maurice Harkless added 14 points, Paul George had 13, Patrick Beverley and Patrick Patterson each scored 11, and Montrezl Harrell contributed 10.

The Clippers shot 44.2 percent from the field while holding the Raptors to 35.2 percent shooting. Pascal Siakam scored 24 points for the Raptors, who have lost four of their past five games. Norman Powell added 22 points, OG Anunoby had 13 points, Terence Davis had 10 and Marc Gasol compiled nine points, 11 rebounds, and six assists.

Leonard, who led the Raptors to the NBA title last season before leaving as a free agent, was presented with his championship ring in a ceremony before the game. There also was a video tribute. He was greeted with a loud, prolonged ovation. The Raptors reduced a 20-point deficit to five points during the third quarter, but the Clippers came back to lead by as many as 24 points during the fourth.

Toronto was on top 32-27 after the first quarter. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson picked up his fourth personal foul with 7:48 to play in the second quarter, and Raptors coach Nick Nurse was given a technical foul, which George converted for a 37-36 Los Angeles lead. Ivica Zubac's dunk increased the margin to nine with 4:08 remaining in the half. The Clippers finished the first half with a 7-0 run and led 64-46.

Leonard made two free throws to open the third quarter, bumping the lead to 20. The Raptors responded with runs of 7-0 run and 6-0, trimming the deficit to five on Anunoby's two free throws with 5:09 left in the third. The Clippers went on a 16-4 surge to lead 88-71 after three quarters. The Raptors played without Fred VanVleet (right knee contusion) for the second straight game. Toronto guard Patrick McCaw returned after missing 18 games due to arthroscopic knee surgery, and he did not score in 10 minutes.

